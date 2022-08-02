The Crown Princesses of Spain stun in pastel summer dresses during Mallorca visit 

The Spanish princesses showed their caring nature as they posed for photos with a young royal fan yesterday during an outing in Mallorca.

Leonor (16) and Sofía (15) grinned and waved to the merry crowd as they walked through the Cartuja de Valldemossa Monastery with their parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain.

The sisters dutifully waved to the crowd and smiled at the well-wishers who had gathered to glimpse the royals during their summer vacation.

They were particularly patient with a young royal fan who stopped to take pictures of Letizia and her daughters.

Queen Letizia showed off her toned physique in a chic dress in a white skirt and cami top as she spoke to adoring crowds

The kind-hearted Queen even bent down to help the little girl get the right frame for a cell phone photo of Leonor and Sofia.

The family was caught visiting Mallorca’s Cartuja de Valldemossa, which was built in the 14th century.

King James II of Majorca originally built the palace for his son Sancho – but it fell into disuse towards the end of the century when the Kingdom of Majorca was incorporated into the Kingdom of Aragon.

Later, the king of Aragon donated the former palace to the monks and the building became a monastery.

The young royals looked perfect for a summer evening in flowy pastel dresses.

Leonor wore a white boho-style number with chunky wedges. Elsewhere, Sofía stunned in a dusty pink dress that stylishly hugged the waist, paired with brown strappy sandals

The Queen and her daughters appeared delighted as they chatted with onlookers in the area

Leonor looked chic in a flowy white dress, decorated with crochet details, as she walked beside her family

Sofía smiled and waved to the crowd as she rocked a pastel pink sundress with a pair of stylish sandals

She paired the emerald satin cardigan with a straw crossbody handbag.

Cutting a casual yet stylish look, the King, 54, wore a light blue shirt and jeans.

The princesses showed that they are taller than their petite mother as the family walked through the grounds in one line