The Crown halts filming in a mark of respect following the death of the Queen 

Shooting for the award-winning Netflix series The Crown has been suspended following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

A scene depicting the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris in August 1997 was said to be shot today in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

However, shooting for the show’s sixth series has been halted for at least a week after the Queen passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Filming for scenes depicting Princess Diana’s death in a 1997 car accident on series six of The Crow has been suspended, with reports suggesting production won’t resume for another week (Photo: A Barcelona street designed to resemble Paris)

In the fifth and sixth series of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki plays the late Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed in August 1997.

The monarch died peacefully in Balmoral after Buckingham Palace announced she was “under medical supervision” when doctors said they were concerned about her health.

As series five of the drama airs this fall, filming for the sixth series is in full swing, with Elizabeth Debicki playing the late Princess of Wales and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, SER Catalonia reported scenes related to Princess Diana’s death in August 1997 were shelved.

Built in a neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​the set was modified to resemble a Parisian street with French traffic signs.

A reporter from the outlet tweeted a video and photos of the set looking completely empty.

Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II in series five and six of The Crown, following Olivia Colman’s lead

The decision not to film today comes as the Netflix show has announced it will also suspend filming on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

A Netflix spokesperson said: “As a show of respect, shooting for The Crown has been suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.’

Shooting was set to begin in Mallorca next week and last until the end of October, after casting extras for the upcoming series – but plans changed after news of the Queen’s death broke.

Netflix had reportedly devised a plan, dubbed Operation London Bridge, like the Queen’s official funeral plan, to outline what the production company would do for The Crown in the event of her death.

One of the show’s creators, Stephen Daldry, said that when the show first premiered in 2016, the cast would likely stop production, saying, “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She is a global figure and that’s what we should be doing.”

Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, was quoted after news of the Queen’s death was confirmed yesterday/Thursday, saying: “The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect us to stop filming out of respect as well.”

Locations in Palma and Andratx are said to have been considered for the sixth series, which will cover the romance of Charles and Camilla and William’s university studies.

Part of season five of the hit series was filmed last year on the Balearic Island, with Sant Elm beach on the west coast and Soller harbor being the shooting locations.