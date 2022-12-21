The Crown crewmen destroy the decision to leave Elizabeth Debicki in the coffin and pretend to be DEAD

Spectators on set said everyone was ‘uncomfortable during the shoot’

The next season of the Netflix drama will feature scenes surrounding Diana’s death

The Crown will feature Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki pretending to be dead

Crew members of Netflix’s The Crown are reportedly disgusted that actress Elizabeth Debicki was forced to lie in an open coffin and pose as the dead Princess Diana.

Shocking scenes from the script for the drama’s next season could spark another row for the streaming giant.

In the sixth season of the show, doctors covered in blood will try to save Diana, a distraught Prince Charles after seeing the body and Prince William and Prince Harry at the funeral. The sun reported.

The impact of the scenes from Princess Diana’s final moments before her fatal car accident in Paris in 1997 will feature Prince William and Prince Harry.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki had to lie in an open coffin and pretend she was the dead Princess Diana for Netflix’s The Crown (Pictured: The show’s filming near the location of the car accident that killed Princess Diana)

The sixth season of the show will feature a distraught Prince Charles after seeing the body of Diana, who is played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Spectators on set told The Sun that cast members were visibly upset, one of them said: “They basically made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest perform the last rites for Diana when she is declared deceased.

Prince Charles enters the room and bursts into tears. In his hysterics, he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It’s the only thing he can concentrate on as grief envelops him.”

They added: ‘Princes William and Harry never saw their mother dead in a coffin and they shouldn’t see this. The British public shouldn’t either.’

Crew members would worry that the screenwriters and producers were chasing the top ratings

One viewer said, “Everyone was very uncomfortable during the shoot. It’s obscene and shouldn’t be broadcast.’

The next season will feature “sick” scenes of Princess Diana lying on a table with frantic medics trying to save her.

One scene will reportedly show Prince Charles in tears after Princess Diana’s death

Netflix films shortly before Princess Diana’s car crashed in Paris for The Crown

Netflix has insisted that the “exact moment” of the crash will not occur in the controversial drama, which has recently come under fire for sensationalism and inaccuracy.

A friend of Diana’s said the show’s creators could face accusations of “insensitivity” over the Paris filming. Debbie Frank, who was Diana’s astrologer, said it would be “terrible” for Princes William and Harry to see a reconstruction of the moments leading up to their mother’s death.

“Of course it is terrible for Diana’s children to have to go through that again. It’s insensitive,’ she said.

She added: “I feel Diana’s death and the crash was the biggest shock of our generation. It had such a huge impact on the national psyche.

“I think the makers of The Crown feel they have a right to reenact scenes leading up to her death and it has a dramatic impact. But relatives think otherwise.’

Ken Wharfe, Diana’s former bodyguard, told The Sun that William will find the scenes “disgusting” and Charles will be “appalled”.

A spokesman for the Prince of Wales declined to comment to The Sun.