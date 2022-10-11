The Crocs Comeback: How the Brand Infiltrated the Cool Crowd

People like to hate on Crocs. When the crazy shoes first hit the market 20 years ago, they were aimed at boaters, then gardeners, service workers, nurses, children, old people. “The brand was incredibly polarizing and a bit bullied,” said President Michelle Poole. “It was like the weird kid in class.”

Industry experts never imagined that the clog would become one of the greatest fashion cloths for coolness, creativity and self-expression – let alone the catwalk.

Everything changed in 2016 when designer Christopher Kane surprised guests at his London Fashion Week show by unveiling a Crocs collab featuring marbled designs embellished with raw mineral charms. It was unexpected to say the least.

Christopher Kane x Crocs on the runway on September 19, 2016 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

CEO Andrew Rees said outside interpretations helped change mindsets about the clogs.

“We needed to convince more people that Crocs was relevant to them,” he said. “In addition to a digital and social strategy, we really relied on collaborations on a very broad spectrum. Christopher Kane was one of our early [partners]. And the goal of the collaborations was to drive innovation, increase relevance to their audiences, and create buzz and remarkable PR in the marketplace.”

Then it snowballed.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, took the Classic Clog to new heights – literally and figuratively – after sending platform Crocs to the runway at Paris Fashion Week with Jibbitz in 2017. Since then, the design house has produced a Croc clog, boot, slide and high-heeled handbag, proving that the look isn’t just all the rage.

“Crocs belongs in fashion,” says current employee and designer Salehe Bembury. “The consumer has never been so open to new ideas, new products and new brands. We grew up in a time when shoes had to have a specific logo to be co-signed. Now people just want cool shit. I was just at Paris Fashion Week in June, and 95% of the models at the Louis Vuitton show were wearing the label’s own foam nugget. That was very instructive for me, because that told me that it is no longer a trend; it is a product category. This showed me the path that this category of shoes has. ”



Salehe Bembury X Crocs Pollex clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

And it didn’t stop there. Significant partnerships from Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny to Jeff Staple and, most recently, designer Christian Cowan, have proven that Crocs is not limited to just one specific audience. Moreover, it infiltrated the street culture.

“Five years ago, a sneakerhead wouldn’t be caught dead walking through downtown New York City in Crocs,” Staple said. “The unbelievable thing is that they have forced their way, whether people like it or not. For me, it’s one of the great stories about the turnaround of the brand.”

Poole attributes some of Crocs’ success over the past 20 years to its focus on the icon, the Classic Clog.

“One of our brand values ​​is inherent simplicity. We have not tried to complicate our business.

Like some of the best brands in the world, Apple and Burberry, you see a really high level of consistency.”

While the clog is the bread and butter of the brand and offers a strong value proposition in the market, the company also demonstrates its versatility through Jibbitz personalization, new colorways, graphics and the

constant flow of newness.

“What has happened to Crocs over the years – through the investments we’ve made and by telling a consistent story – is that the brand is now growing bigger than the shoe itself. That’s a hallmark of a really powerful brand, if it is not just associated with one product, but is a movement that people are passionate about,” explains Poole.



Crocs President Michelle Poole CREDIT: Courtesy

This has enabled Crocs to capitalize on consumer affinity through other products. Poole said the biggest opportunity that will drive the most growth for the brand is in the sandal category. Geographically, she predicted that Asia will be the fastest growing region for Crocs in the next five years.

While the company has seen a resurgence, the footwear industry has been incredibly volatile over the past three years. Poole said the biggest challenge is figuring out how to ultimately stay close to the consumer and as close to the market as possible.

“It has been a gradual build-up. If you look at our financial records when I came to me eight years ago, we were about a billion dollar company, but we lost money,” she said. “We have absolutely focused on profitable growth. What we want to do is make sure we build long-term sustainable growth rather than pushing too hard in any given year. The more success you have, the more vigilant you have to be to keep moving forward.”

