The cringeworthy moment a passionate bride belts out her own version of ‘You Raise Me Up’

Footage of a bride singing acapella as she walks down the aisle has split viewers – many say the video is one of the most “sad” videos on the internet.

The now viral clip posted by TiKTok user @notbfiner shows the woman crawling down the church aisle with her father singing Secret Garden’s “You Raise Me Up,” made famous by Josh Groban.

Halfway through the pair, they add their own verse in the same tone of the song.

“And now it’s time to give my daughter away… please take care of her,” the father sings, before the daughter adds, “I know he will, he loves me more than ever, and now it’s time to finally say, “.’

To make sure she can sing the entire song, the bride walks slowly down the aisle and sings a little out of tune.

The video lasts almost three minutes and has since been viewed more than 415,000 times.

In the video the TikTok user wrote: ‘I would give anything to attend this iconic ceremony.’

Many have wondered why the bride chose to sing in front of a nearly empty church on her big day.

In the comments, one cruel critic wrote ‘love is deaf’, not blind.

She said, ‘Honey, I have an idea for the ceremony, but it will be a surprise,’ joked one TikTok user.

“My family would laugh at my own wedding if I tried something like that,” added another.

The video was also shared on Reddit, where users further mocked the bride.

“Her dad’s face when he started singing lmao this is cringe like f*ck,” one wrote.

‘I couldn’t make it to the end. The empty church was just too clumsy for me,’ another added.

Many have questioned the circumstances of why the bride chose to sing in front of a nearly empty church on her big day

Some focused on the dad in the comments

Others were happy for the couple, while some bounced back at those who left nasty comments

But others were happy for the couple, while some bounced back at those who left nasty comments.

“Congratulations on the marriage at the most,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Dude, it’s her wedding. Let her sing if she wants. What is sad or cringe? She’s getting married,” another added.

Another said, “Can you just let them be happy?”