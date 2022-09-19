The CRAZIEST two-point conversion ever?! Kyler Murray scrambles for 18 seconds before converting

The Kyler Murray magic came to Las Vegas on Sunday as Arizona completed one of the great comebacks.

The Cardinals left the desert in wild mode after a walk-off Byron Murphy scoop-and-score in overtime to topple Vegas 29-23.

Bigger comebacks have occurred, but few less likely as Arizona rallied for 22 unanswered points.

Byron Murphy (L) celebrates wildly with his teammates after Arizona’s stunning OT win

Kyler Murray converted two late two-point conversions, including one that lasted 20.8 seconds, as the Cardinals forced overtime.

Arizona converted a separate two-point conversion to send the game to overtime in a thrilling Sunday twilight game in the desert.

Although Murray inspired a brilliant comeback, including this crazy play where he morphed for what seemed like an eternity before finding a way to the end zone.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray moved like a man possessed in the fourth quarter Sunday

Arizona’s second two-point conversion, which forced overtime, was scrutinized — and scrutinized online, with some furious at the lack of a crucial camera angle to determine whether wideout AJ Green maintained control of the football.

Green caught the ball in the end zone to tie the game at 23 with 0:00 on the clock, and as a result of inconclusive evidence to warrant a call, catch stood.

Ultimately, it leads to overtime and an eventual comeback victory for the Cardinals.

Fans couldn’t believe there wasn’t a distinctive camera angle available for the close call

‘You’re the NFL HOW DO YOU NOT HAVE A CAMERA ON THE GOAL LINE?’ wrote a user.

Social media lit up with fans in a state of disbelief at what they had just witnessed at Allegiant Stadium.

A Cardinals comeback looked unlikely for a variety of reasons, including Murray’s slow start.

The former No. 1 overall pick struggled in the first half going 6-of-9 with 53 passing yards and an interception, but managed to put Arizona on his back as they somehow pulled out a win.

Murray finished Sunday’s win by completing 31-of-49 for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The former Oklahoma man also rushed five times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

One Murray fan inferred that he had ‘that dog in him’ – a popular term to describe a clutch athlete

Statistics don’t tell the story of Murray’s performance, and neither did the Cardinals as they completed one of the most exuberant wins in recent history.

Former NFL player-turned-broadcast star Pat McAfee and Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless expressed their delight and amazement at a game that will live long in the memory of both fan bases.

McAfee said: ‘Football is so damn glorious’, while Bayless added: ‘Unbelievable escape, literally and figuratively, by Kyler and the Cardinals in Vegas, even taking Kingsbury off the hook for a delay before the even two-pointer. Kyler is a human video game.’

One Raiders fan in particular was disappointed with how his team performed, so much so that he invited to his funeral.

Analysts and fans alike were stunned and some disappointed by the drama in Las Vegas

It was a comeback for the ages, and it was certainly noticed on Twitter, with one user comparing the Cards’ comeback to New England’s turnaround in Super Bowl LI.

New England trailed 28-3 before winning in overtime 34-28.

The NFL’s official Twitter channel also joined in, asking fans if they were up to the sheer drama on the Vegas turf.

‘IS EVERYONE OK?’ Then the NFL hilariously answered their own question with “NO WE’RE NOT.”

The change in form in Arizona was so drastic that one fan even compared it to Super Bowl LI