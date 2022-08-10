The COVIDSafe app has been decommissioned as the health department urges Australians to remove it

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The coronavirus app that once called our ticket out of lockdown has come to a sad end as the federal government announces it’s clearing the controversial $21 million COVIDSafe tracking program after just two years.

COVIDSafe users were notified Tuesday evening that the app was being decommissioned and were told to remove it from their phones.

‘COVIDSafe is being decommissioned. The app will no longer be used for contact tracing,” the notification reads.

Federal government has retired multimillion dollar coronavirus tracking app COVIDSafe after just over two years of use

Users of the COVIDSafe app received a notification on Tuesday evening to remove it from their devices

“This update removes functionality from the app so that no information is stored or collected. This makes the COVIDSafe decommissioning process possible.”

The shutdown of the controversial app, brought in by the Scott Morrison government in an effort to track down Covid cases after the pandemic hit in early 2020, was signed by Health Secretary Mark Butler in late July.

Mr Butler said the app cost taxpayers a staggering $21 million but was only used to identify two positive Covid cases throughout the pandemic.

COVIDSafe was launched by the Morrison government in April 2020 in response to the early phases of the Covid pandemic

“This failed app was a colossal waste of more than $21 million in taxpayer dollars,” he said.

“This is a trademark of the former government, which treated taxpayers’ money as their own.

The former prime minister said this app would be our ‘sunscreen’ against Covid – all it did was burn taxpayers’ money.

“This failed app found only two uniquely positive COVID cases costing more than $10 million each.”

Health Secretary Mark Butler signed the decommissioning of the COVIDSafe app in July, noting that the app was “no longer necessary to prevent or monitor; the entry, emergence, establishment or spread of Covid

The COVIDSafe app faced heavy criticism when it first launched, with people claiming that an app designed to track the location of the population was an invasion of privacy.

There were also concerns that the information collected could be accessed or sold to a third party.

However, when restrictions eased and stores removed their QR check-in codes, the app went largely unused and forgotten by most of the population.

The decommissioning comes almost a year after the last update of the app.