The couple whose wedding was crashed by Keanu Reeves say they ‘keep being recognised’

He left a British couple delighted as he got along at their wedding in Northamptonshire on Monday.

And newlyweds Nikki and James Roadnight have admitted they keep getting recognized for the “crazy reaction,” but joked “it hasn’t changed them as people.”

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday, the pair gushed about the ‘humble and charismatic’ Matrix star, 57, adding that it was ‘the icing on the cake’ of their big day.

Overwhelmed: Newlyweds Nikki and James Roadnight admitted they were still recognized after Keanu Reeves crashed their wedding, but joked 'it didn't change them' on Friday

The couple told presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway that they were thrilled when Keanu accepted the offer to join the celebrations after the groom bumped into him at the hotel bar.

They explained: “We heard that a special guest was staying. We found him in the courtyard at the back, so I introduced myself and asked for some photos. He ate his dinner and came by an hour later.

‘I said welcome to our wedding, would you like a drink. He said he liked to pose for pictures with the guests and he said yes, no problem. He was so humble and charismatic.”

VIP: The couple told GMB presenters that they were thrilled when Keanu took up the offer to join the celebrations after the groom bumped into him at the hotel bar

James added: “He’s one of our favourites, we’ve been fans for ages. The response has been crazy, it has gone global! We can’t believe it was insane.

“The wedding was great the way it was, but having him was the icing on the cake. It hasn’t changed us as humans, but people keep coming to us! I’m just a normal boy.’

On Monday, Nikki and James’ reception was one to remember, as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the pair said, “I do.”

The Hollywood star is reportedly staying at their four-star hotel, where rooms start at £266 a night and go up to £495, while filming an unnamed four-part docuseries centered on F1 director Ross Brawn.

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello are on board, Variety Has claimed.

MailOnline contacted Keanu’s representatives at the time for further comment, but Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa declined.

Do you believe it? Nikki said: 'My husband saw him in the bar and told him he just got married and invited Keanu over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted'

Project: The Hollywood star is reportedly staying at their four-star hotel while filming a self-titled four-part documentary targeting F1 director Ross Brawn

It seems that Keanu has made quite a name for himself as a celebrity wedding crasher, having pulled the stunt not once, but twice in his own crazy style.

But in August 2018, Keanu photobombed the couple Moray and Maura when he ran into the couple on the sidewalk after their ceremony in New York City.

Slanj Kitlz – who produced the groom’s outfit – wrote on Twitter at the time: ‘Best #wedding picture EVER! Moray & Maura recently got a lift in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy dude passing by.

Do you believe it? It seems that Keanu has made quite a name for himself as a celebrity wedding crasher, having pulled the stunt not once, but twice in his own crazy style (pictured in September 2018 with bride Leslie and her husband Jarrod)

“We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts. Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!!’

In September of that year, he showed up at the three-star Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California, surprising bride Leslie and her husband Jarrod, whose mother Darlette is a “huge” fan.

Darlette told ABC at the time: ‘Having him there was, so to speak, the icing on the cake! I was like, ‘I can’t believe it’s Keanu Reeves over there.’