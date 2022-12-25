The Countess of Wessex stands out from the crowd in a jolly wide-brimmed hat

A stylish Countess of Wessex was the highlight of the late Queen’s wider family gathering at Sandringham yesterday.

Sophie, the wife of her youngest son, Prince Edward, was radiant from beneath a flowy, wide-brimmed beige hat that matched perfectly with her belted wool coat.

She completed the outfit with brown leather knee boots and an oversized clutch.

The Countess became the Queen’s “second daughter” in the late monarch’s later years, as the couple regularly walked their dogs together and shared a love of military history.

Sophie’s choice: She opted for a beige wrap coat and felt fedora, with an envelope clutch and leather boots

The 57-year-old Countess walked to church with her college student daughter Lady Louise, 19, who enrolled at St Andrews University last semester, looking elegant in a blue fedora, coat and heels.

Her husband entered with their son James, Viscount Severn, 15.

A number of other grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth and their families were in attendance, led by Princess Beatrice, 34.

She demonstrated the modern face of royalty as she arrived holding hands with her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and her stepson, Wolfie, who tends to spend alternating years with his mother and father. The youngster’s mother is Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s former fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edo also have a daughter, Sienna, who was too young to join the family at 15 months.

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, 32, was also in attendance with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. But again, their son August, who turns two in February, stayed home.

The Tindalls – Zara, daughter of Princess Anne, and her former British rugby captain Mike – walked to church with their two eldest children, Mia and Lena, aged eight and four.

Zara’s burgundy hat and heels matched Lena’s coat, while Mia had a similar pop of color in her headband. Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, was also there with his daughters, Isla and Savannah.

Prince Andrew also made a surprise appearance alongside the other royals, as he was previously not expected to attend the service.

After walking back slightly from the main group, he waved to the crowd and was seen shaking hands with one, though at least one other member seemed unhappy to see the disgraced Duke of York.