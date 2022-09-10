The Countess of Wessex mourns the Queen 17 years after the death of her own mother

Sophie Wessex was visibly upset today as she stepped out of Balmoral for the first time since news of the Queen’s death.

Prince Edward’s wife, 57, had a close relationship with her mother-in-law and was known as one of her closest confidants.

Her Majesty’s daughter-in-law was often cited as the monarch’s “favorite” relative after she married Prince Edward.

Sophie formed a close bond with the royal family after she lost her own mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, to stomach cancer in 2005 at the age of 71, when her daughter Lady Louise Windsor was just two.

She was also extremely distraught after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, becoming the Queen’s ‘rock’ after his funeral.

She said about her other that she missed her very much and that there are times when I hear some music that she loved or that I do something that I know she would have liked to hear, which makes her early departure very difficult.

“She has missed so much, and I am especially sad that she has not seen my children grow up and how my work has grown and developed,” she added.

“She would have loved it if I talked to you today,” she added.

At the time of Mrs Rhys-Jones’s death, a statement from Buckingham Palace said: ‘The Countess was very close to her mother and this is a very sad time.

“She is comforted by her husband, but she is deeply saddened.”

Following her mother’s death, Sophie grew close to the Queen, whom she occasionally heard referred to as “mom,” including at a Diamond Jubilee Trust event at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

In recent years, former aides have previously described the Queen’s relationship with Sophie as “mother and daughter”, adding: “There is a lot of love and mutual respect between them.”

And in 2021, a tearful Countess described the Queen as “wonderful” as she and her husband Prince Edward comforted Her Majesty at Windsor Castle after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Sophie’s determination also saw her take on full-time royal duties and embrace rural pursuits beloved by the royal family, such as horseback riding, fishing, shooting game and carriage riding.

In recent years she has been a rock in the surf for the Queen. In 2021, a friend said, “Sophie set herself a series of tasks. She learned to ride well and now rides with the Queen at least once a week.

“She was driving to be close to Philip,” they added.

Prince Edward and Sophie were the first to visit the grieving Monarch after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, and when they left the castle, Sophie was visibly upset.

At the time, she was described as one of a group of four who supported the monarch.

“Sophie is like another daughter of the Queen, they are so close,” said a royal source. “She is trusted and trusted like few others.”

And in June last year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Sun: “Sophie has emerged as the Queen’s unlikely ‘rock’ as the monarch adjusts to life without Prince Philip.”

Prince Edward’s wife has made it her personal mission – according to sources – to ensure that Her Majesty is fully supported by the family.

“Since the Duke’s death in April, Sophie has driven the 10 miles from her home in Bagshot Park to Windsor Castle every few days and most weekends to spend time at a distance with Her Majesty.”

For the days when she couldn’t see the Queen in person, “the Countess made it a point to call her mother-in-law at least once a day.”

Sophie and Prince Edward welcomed their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who is now 18, in 2003, and their son James Viscount Severn, 14, in 2007.