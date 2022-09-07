The Countess of Wessex looks sophisticated as she joins Prince Edward in Lancaster

<!–

The Countess of Wessex looked quintessentially stylish as she visited Lancaster today to celebrate the platinum anniversary and 20th anniversary of Preston’s grant of city status.

Mother of two Sophie, 57, was joined by her husband Prince Edward, 58, as they toured Lancaster Castle Prison and viewed a clay bust of Edward, by sculptor Alan Ward.

The queen’s daughter-in-law looked elegantly stylish in a tailored suit, which she paired with a white blouse.

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward sat on a new Wallace and Gromit couch with the makers of the cartoon Nick and Mags Park (LR Nick, Mags Park, Prince Edward and Sophie)

Sophie looked elegantly stylish in a tailored suit that she paired with a white blouse and a matching leather handbag

She completed her ensemble with striking red stilettos and adorned with a gold chain.

The mother of two wore her blond locks loose in curls and her neutral makeup had a soft pink lipstick.

Prince Edward looked quintessentially smart in a navy blue suit which he paired with a red tie and pocket square.

The pair walked around the former HMP Lancaster Castle Prison, which is now a police museum.

The Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated in a pink suit in Lancaster on Wednesday, she was accompanied by her husband Prince Edward as they toured Lancaster Castle prison

The royal couple walked around the former HMP Lancaster Castle Prison which is now a police museum

The Countess of Wessex talks to police cadets during a visit to Lancaster Castle to celebrate its platinum anniversary

The Countess tried embroidery, visited Preston Market Hall, and they sat on a new Wallace and Gromit couch with cartoon makers Nick and Mags Park.

It comes after Sophie looked classy when she arrived in Birmingham on the sixth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games last month.

She showed no signs of fatigue after watching events with her husband and children over the past two days.

As Prince Edward walked into the NEC to watch the netball, Sophie and her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14 followed.

Sophie, who complemented her ensemble with striking red stilettos and adorned with a gold chain, also tried her hand at embroidery during the tour

The royal concentrated hard as she tried to perfect her embroidery skills with the help of a volunteer during the tour

The Countess of Wessex met Eimaan Azizi and her daughter Satara while visiting Preston Market Hall

The Countess’s teenage children looked as stylish as their mother as they waited for the action to begin, with James in a nice shirt and black trousers and Louise in a red dress with white polka dots.

Once seated, the family seemed enthralled by the action on another day of the Commonwealth Games.

In addition to watching netball with his family, Prince Edward was also spotted taking a solo trip to the squash courts to watch the mixed doubles.

Prince Edward looked cheerful as he chatted with local butchers while at the food market in town

Sophie tried a selection of cheeses while exploring the market with her husband Prince Edward

The royals seemed to be in a jovial mood as Sophie pretends to look in the newspaper Wallace is holding

On Tuesday, the family sat down at the Sandwell Aquatics Center to watch the men’s 1500m freestyle, where they were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte.

The Wessexes looked excited to see their family when they arrived at the pool and hugged them with a kiss on the cheek.

As Lady Louise Windsor matures, she has followed in her mother’s footsteps in her appearances at the games.

The 18-year-old was the spitting image of her mother when she borrowed Sophie’s pink and blue Pilotto dress, which cost £985, to join her family in Birmingham.