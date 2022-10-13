There are few movies that are so good that they speak for themselves. These are movies that are timeless to the core and devoid of any defense – the godfather, burger Kane, The Shawshank Redemption, to name a few. A movie that should go without a doubt as one of the most flawless photos ever put on screen is Stanley Kubricksci-fi classic from 1968 2001: A space odyssey.





The film is one that transcends conventional, linear storytelling and opts for an experience that is conveyed almost mainly through image and sound. There’s a decent portion of the movie audience that just offers Space Odyssey a mediocre sleepy thumbs up out of respect and stop. Many find the film too long, boring and pretentious. This shot, begrudgingly, is somewhat understandable, because frankly, it’s not necessarily the most accessible movie ever made. It feels wrong to even think it would need this, but this situation allows 2001 in the perfect position for a re-examination, a new light in the hope that a more modern audience will enjoy it more. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to frame Kubrick’s classic film for what it really is. 2001 is not the operatic science fiction epic that most moviegoers would expect, it is a cosmic horror nightmare about the endless vacuum of space, the nightmares of the unknown that will be forever beyond our comprehension, and the horrors of our own by the man made technology. The film is as present as its own mysterious monolith – one shaped by stories that came before and that would inform the works of many in the decades to come.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

A Lovecraft Influence

Before 2001 came, there were several creators working in the landscape of cosmic horror. The early 20th century was a particularly important time for the genre as HP Lovecraft formed many of his trademarks. Lovecraft was a short story writer who often conjured up stories of characters coming into contact with terrifying aliens. These were unfathomable beasts whose very existence would drive our clues insane after attempting to understand them. Lovecraft’s stories were not an immediate success, but they would grow in popularity over the century, giving the cosmic horror genre the foundation it needed to grow.

RELATED: Every Stanley Kubrick Movie, Ranked

Be it Kubrick or co-writer Arthur C. Clarke Lovecraft had read before working on the film, their photo has many of the same attributes as the writer’s works. The monolith itself is a cosmic horror idea that fits all of Lovecraft’s creations. Throughout the many periods the film inhabits, several characters come into contact with the monolith, but never understand it. The public is never told where it came from, who made it, or whether it is even an inorganic object. As the film moves through different periods in time, the monolith remains the piece that connects everything. It goes to show that no matter how hard the movie’s protagonists try to grow in their understanding of the universe, there will always be things beyond their comprehension, just like many of Lovecraft’s characters. It represents everything that existed before man and will remain forever, a mystery forever. The only thing that is certain is that when the monolith appears on screen, Kubrick will prove himself a master of terror.

Shades of ‘The Shining’

It is understandable that many find The shining Stanley Kubrick’s first foray into horror movies would be, but the world would be remiss to overlook his work in 2001. Here Kubrick had his first batting practice within the genre. The film is filled to the brim with inexplicable phenomena that leave a lot of room for the audience to interact with, something the director would play heavily with in The shining. The most terrifying moment in the film occurs after a group of astronauts discover a monolith in a crater on the moon. During their journey to study the object, Kubrick’s haunting soundtrack swells to an almost deafening degree, creating one of the most otherworldly realms ever put on film. The scene is slow, but in a way that works in its favor. As the astronauts approach the monolith, no one speaks. At this point, Kubrick lets the music do all the talking, allowing our minds to race in desperation to predict what might happen if they reach the mysterious object.

This is horror movie 101, a scene that Kubrick essentially recreates in The shining while Dick Hallorann makes his long journey back to the Overlook Hotel. While Kubrick doesn’t use creepy music to build the atmosphere, Hallorann’s journey is a solitary one, one accompanied only by the sounds of soft radio chatter and the crunch of car tires driving over ice. Like 2001, this silent, slow-moving film production leaves room for the audience to anticipate whatever nightmare awaits Hallorann on the other side of his venture.

In broader inspection, there are a myriad of other ways in which: 2001 uses Kubrickian horror. It feels silly to dilute the entire universe into a similar “location” as The Overlook Hotel, but it does act as the main setting of the film, as opposed to a single planet or spaceship on which the entire film is set. The vastness of space and time is Odyssey’s Watch over the way it continues to reveal glimpses of its secrets and mysteries to the public. These glimpses are meant to baffle the viewer and move on without answers. Where 2001 presents the monolith and a kaleidoscopic portal leading to an interdimensional purgatory, The shining offers a blood-filled elevator and room 237. There’s no denying that The shining is in the pantheon for the greatest horror movies of all time, but the secrets the universe presents in Space Odyssey conveying a horror so alien to humanity that the film eventually has greater heights in horror. The shivers of the science fiction film are not only in the abstract, it also contains one of the greatest villains in cinema history. Aboard one of the many starships in the film is a figure much like Jack Torrance, one who snaps and threatens those around him: the HAL-9000 computer.

HAL — A Man-Made Terror

Image via MGM

HAL’s Inclusion Broadens 2001’s horror palette with the element of manmade terror. This part of the evil artificial intelligence movie is a story straight out of the movie the twilight zone. HAL is introduced as a highly versatile piece of machinery largely in control of every part of its ship’s control systems. Ultimately, he comes to threaten his human counterparts by manipulating the ship’s systems to avoid disconnection and carry out their mission the way he sees fit. His artificial nature makes him an impossible figure to reason with, leaving the crew only their wits in hopes of outsmarting their opponent. Here’s the movie to say the least. Kubrick hardly uses any sound and evokes not only the quiet character of the spaceship’s corridors, but also the lifeless atmosphere just outside the walls. These scenes add an extra layer of horror on top of the film’s Lovecraftian elements, the same kind of creeping intensity you’ll find with Jack Torrance. It is 2001’s cabin fever story in its cosmic isolation from the crew with HAL. For fans of Alien and The thing, the inclusion of HAL creates the same kind of claustrophobic, paranoid atmosphere Space Odyssey.

Inspiring Future Sci-Fi Horrors

When Stanley Kubrick’s movie was released in the atmosphere, that immediately changed. 2001 Not only has it forever revolutionized the special effects industry, it has proven to inspire generations of filmmakers around the world. Alex Garland is a recent example of a filmmaker taking notes on the horror aspects of the film. With his 2015 sci-fi thriller ex machine, an evil artificial intelligence named Ava outsmarts the inhabitants of a remote compound. The film’s closed, quiet nature and story of man-made technology backfired is told in a Kubrickian way that cannot deny its original influence.

Garland continues to show his love for 2001 in his second attempt Destruction. The film follows a group of scientists who venture into a mysterious alien atmosphere and encounter various cosmic horror quirks. The film offers some explanations for the alien elements, but leaves the same amount of ideas cold and open to interpretation. Without spoiling anything, the film features a sequence that could come second after 2001’s acid-trip finale — a piece so nightmarishly colorful and warped it leaves viewers cold in traumatized awe. Garland is living proof of Kubrick’s sci-fi horror influence.

Some classic movies are really overrated. Plenty of “great” movies are just a slog to get through. It happens. But if a boring classic has enough reasons to warrant a re-assembly of its parts, why not open the door for a conversation? This is not in accordance with 2001 since it’s a total snooze fest, the movie works as a Fantasy–as a masterpiece in the marriage of film and music. It is a moving experience that, above all, serves no greater purpose than to prove the scope of movies – a ballet that spans time and space. All this to say, 2001 doesn’t need anyone to defend it; it is one of the best movies ever made. This is like saying “water is wet”.

All this to say, for those less interested in sensory filmmaking, give this one a shot as a horror movie. No, there are none jump scares, no haunted houses, no college professors ready to explain old evils – and that’s the best part. 2001: A space odyssey is the most effective form of horror. It is the horror of what came before us and what will be here after we are gone: the incomprehensible secrets of our infinite universe.