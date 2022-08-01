The Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens proud ‘beyond words’ of son’s acting debut in series Uncoupled

The Cosby Show alumnus Geoffrey Owens couldn’t be more proud of his son Jordyn Owens after his big break in the entertainment business.

The 61-year-old actor, best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux in the hit 1980s sitcom, walked the red carpet with Jordyn on Tuesday for the New York premiere of Netflix’s Uncoupled.

The romantic comedy series, in which the 23-year-old plays the character Trey, is his first on-screen role as an actor.

Proud Dad: Geoffrey Owens, best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on the hit sitcom The Cosby Show, proudly supported his son Jordyn Owens on the red carpet on Tuesday for the premiere of his new series Uncoupled.

“I’m indescribably proud,” Geoffrey said Page six of his son’s achievement. ‘I am speechless.’

Jordyn stepped out in front of the sea of ​​fans and photographers looking strikingly handsome in a black suit with a matching top and boots.

His father joined him for a moment, looking neat in a black suit with a white button-down and brown shoes.

Geoffrey, who starred on The Cosby Show from 1985-1992, has recently focused on theater acting and teaching Shakespeare.

But over the years, he said he’s tried to pass on his acting experience and wisdom to his son, both in terms of collaborating on his craft and the company as a whole.

Debut: Jordyn, 23, plays the character Trey in what marks his first on-screen actor role

Working: After working as a model, the Montclair, New Jersey native looked relaxed and comfortable during the red carpet portion of the Uncoupled premiere event

College years: Until he landed the role of Trey on Uncoupled, Jordyn worked as a model and played security guard for the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team

And in recent years, he has developed an unexpected career as a painter, which has led to him appearing on the Today show to discuss his artwork.

“I’ve observed it over the years,” Geoffrey said of Jordyn’s star power and ability to attract attention. “I’ve been observing it for five or six years.”

Social media confession: The young actor revealed he is “blessed” to make his acting debut on Saturday, July 30, alongside “some of the best in the business” on Instagram

Breakthrough role: Geoffrey Owens (left) starred on The Cosby Show for the last five seasons of the hit sitcom ending in 1992; he played Sondra Huxtable’s husband Elvin Tibideaux

Jordyn has been open and candid about his luck getting a role the opposite of such a great cast with Neil Patrick Harris, Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, who exclaimed that ‘certainly for a first project it doesn’t get any better than this’.

“More than blessed (cliche I know) to have met some of the best in the business, great experience, always grateful,” he gushed on Instagram on Saturday, July 30, along with a red heart emoji.

In Uncoupled, the latest show from Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, Harris . plays as Michael, a newly single gay man who has just entered a 17-year relationship and must relearn dating in a whole new era as he mourns his unexpected breakup.

Season one of Uncoupled premiered on Netflix on July 29.