The coronation ceremony for Xi Jinping begins

As noted in this newsletter, 2022 is a year of significant votes. Some were expected, some were not. Some have more legitimacy than others. This week there will be a lot of analysis on this last point.

Chief among these will be a process of installation rather than election. The Chinese Communist Party will begin its five-year congress on Sunday, the most notable item of which will be the handing over of a historic third term of leadership to president Xi Jinping. The outlook is not good – “a tragic mistake,” said FT economics editor-in-chief Martin Wolf.

An urgent concern for Xi’s government is the housing market crash, which, along with the zero-covid policy and difficult economic conditions, has brought China’s strong growth to a standstill for the first time since the early 1990s. will fall behind the rest of Asia this year, according to the World Bank. Unleashing the Chinese consumer to spend more is the obvious way to restore growth. The problem for Xi and his senior lieutenants with this solution is that it means giving up some of their political power.

Before that comes another area of ​​tension for Beijing. Monday is Taiwan’s national holiday and the country’s soft-spoken president Tsai Ing-wen will provide an address.

China claims Taiwan as its territory. Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Festival no longer wish to be regarded as the territory of the British Government. Sturgeon made that clear on Monday in the closing speech of her party’s conference. A day later, the SNP’s risky plan for a new referendum on the issue will be heard by the British Supreme Court.

The British government has refused to grant powers to hold another vote. The two-day Supreme Court hearing ends Wednesday.

If the court agrees with the UK government, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the SNP’s bid for a second referendumbut it would almost certainly negate Sturgeon’s stated goal of voting in October 2023 because she would have to pass legislation.

Speaking of second chances, but out of the voting discussion, this Friday will see London landmark Battersea Power Station reopen in a new jacket, as a retail, recreation and residential building.

This feels like good news in troubled times. The expectations are higher than the four chimneys of the building, one of which you can ride up in a glass elevator for a fee. And the £9bn refurbishment, completed after countless previous attempts failed, is so cool that Apple is taking a few floors for its UK workforce. Whatever your opinion, the restoration of this iconic 1930s building is boosting the local housing market.

Economic data

It’s a calmer start to the week for markets with the US closed for Columbus Day. But we’ll make up for it as the week goes on.

Inflation is a theme (will it ever not be?), led by data from the US and China. The Fed will also release the minutes of its September meeting, which will be watched for clues about its future intentions to tighten monetary policy to quell the rising cost of living.

The annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank also begin on Monday in Washington and last throughout the week.

businesses

This week will be a mixed bag of results, but a number of sectors will be prominent as the reporting season gets underway.

A vibrant job market is expected to have helped recruiting agencies Page group and Robert Walters provide higher net quarterly fees. But their trade updates will be watched for signs of declining demand as inflation and recession fears mount.

The week will end with a rush of third-quarter results from Wall Street banks, likely fueling concerns about a US recession. city, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley all report on Friday — bank of America and Goldman Sachs will follow next week — and analysts expect these six institutions to collectively set aside more than $4 billion to cover potential losses from bad loans.

On the upside, JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and Wells revenues in the third quarter are expected to grow about 4 percent year over year on the back of higher net interest income following the Fed’s rate hikes, our US banking reporter notes. Goldman and Morgan Stanley, which derive a larger share of investment banking revenue, are likely to report a decline in revenue given the decline in dealmaking activity.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

Egypt, monthly inflation figures

Germany, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane gives opening speech at ECB monetary policy conference in Frankfurt

US, IMF and World Bank annual meetings begin in Washington

Results: Hollywood Bowl for your information, Tata Consultancy Services Q2

Tuesday

meta Platforms holds its annual Connect event featuring new augmented and virtual reality products, including the critically acclaimed headset codenamed Project Cambria.

IMF publishes its Global Financial Stability Report assessment of the global financial system and markets

Japan Monthly Trade Balance Data

UK, British Retail Consortium-KPMG retail sales monitor plus monthly labor market figures. The Institute for Fiscal Studies also publishes its Green budgetan assessment of the country’s public finances and growth prospects

Results: Givaudan Q3, LVMH Q3, Marston’s for your information, To achieve Q3 trading update, Robert Walters Q3 trading update, youGov For your information

Wednesday

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting this week as part of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

India Monthly Industrial Production and Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation Data

Japan, machine order data

UK, GDP, industrial production and balance of trade figures

US, Federal Open Market Committee Minutes From Its Latest Tariff Determination Meeting

US Producer Price Index (PPI) Inflation Data, September

Results: Barratt Developments trade update, Ikea for your information, Kin + Carta for your information, Page group Q3 trading update, Qinetiq Q2 trading update

Thursday

Argentina September CPI inflation data

EU, Eurozone industrial production figures

Germany September CPI inflation data

International Energy Agency publishes October oil market report

UK, RICS housing market survey in September

US CPI Inflation Data, September

Results: easyJet FY trading update, entain Q3 trading update, Fast Retail for your information, Hay Q1 trading update, Suedzucker H1, TSMC Q3

Friday

China, September CPI and PPI Inflation Data Plus Monthly Trade Data

EU, Eurozone trade figures

France, CPI inflation figures

US Monthly Retail Sales

Results: Ashmore Group Q1 trading update, city Q3, JPMorgan Chase Q3, Morgan Stanley Q3, Wells Fargo Q3

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

Canada Thanksgiving Day National Holiday

Estonia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the Tallinn Digital Summit

North Korea, 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the Ruling Workers’ Party of Korea

Sweden, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences announced

Taiwan National Day

UK Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon addresses her party on the closing day of his annual conference in Aberdeen

USA, Columbus Day Federal Holiday

Tuesday

Czech Republic, informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague

UK, Supreme Court for: start to hear arguments for and against the Scottish National Party’s plan to call a referendum without the consent of the Westminster government

Wednesday

Australia, events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians

Belgium, NATO defense ministers’ meeting begins in Brussels, chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Spain National Day

Thursday

Iceland, Arctic Circle Assembly starts in Reykjavik

Taiwan is coming to an end mandatory Covid-19 quarantine before arrivals. Instead, they will be asked to undergo self-initiated prevention measures for a period of seven days.

UK, winner announced for the RIBA Stirling Prize, one of the country’s most prestigious architectural awards

Friday

Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf Invitational tee off at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah

UK, London’s iconic Battersea Power Station reopens as a shopping and leisure hub

Saturday

Sunday

Australia, Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament starts in Geelong

China, Chinese Communist Party Begins Five-Year Congress In Which President Xi Jinping Will Secure Historic Third Term of Leadership