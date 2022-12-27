The cornerbacks of TCU 2 examples of success of the transfer portal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson knows a good cornerback when he sees one, whether the three letters of the school are ULM or TCU.

So when he heard the Horned Frogs were looking to add Louisiana-Monroe transfer Josh Newton, the first-team AP All-America cornerback immediately wanted to see if the new player could make the jump from the Sun Belt Conference to the Big 12.

After a few minutes watching clips on TV, he was sold.

“I could see it on film: great coverage corner,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “He has a great competitive character. He wants to win, he wants to win routes, he wants to win whenever the ball arrives. I knew that once I got the defense down and I saw what he was like as a person, I would have success in the conference.”

Newton became TCU’s other starting cornerback and now the No. 3 Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) are having a dream season, facing No. 2 Michigan (13-0, No. 2 CFP ) on Saturday at the College. Soccer Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl.

Newton and Hodges-Tomlinson are two examples of TCU’s success on the transfer portal during the offseason. While Newton was a great addition, Hodges-Tomlinson was a great holdover, keeping the program going through its transition to first-year coach Sonny Dykes.

Hodges-Tomlinson said it helped that her uncle, former TCU and NFL star LaDainian Tomlinson, gave Dykes the nod.

“It crosses your mind to (transfer) when new staff come in,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “You don’t know what to expect. But once I saw Dykes coming, my uncle gave me information and I saw the staff he was bringing, so I knew he wanted to stay at TCU.”

Newton has had three interceptions this season for the Horned Frogs. He said there was a considerable jump from the Sun Belt to the Big 12, but he learned a lot during his three years with the Warhawks.

“I will never speak ill of Monroe, she made me who I am,” Newton said. “I went through the storm there, now I can see some light. If it weren’t for ULM, there would be no TCU Josh Newton.”

GEORGIA WAS A SECOND PART OF STROUD

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud came very close to being a Bulldog, and Georgia finished second in his draft.

Stroud and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke this week about their warm relationship, which continued even after Stroud signed with Ohio State.

No. 4 Ohio State faces top-seeded Georgia in the CFP semifinals on Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

“He loved his mom, man,” Smart said Monday. “What a tremendous woman. She is amazing. I traveled all over the country and was able to sit at her house and visit him. He has a very good disposition about him. He is not too tall, not too short, not too emotional. He keeps a very level head, which for me as a quarterback is one of the number one qualities you can find.”

Stroud confirmed Tuesday that the Bulldogs “were like second in my draft, but I feel like I made the right decision coming to Ohio State.”

Stroud said he visited Smart when the Georgia coach escorted quarterback Stetson Bennett to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“I respect them and I think they respect me,” Stroud said. “I got to see them at the Heisman with Stetson. I need to talk to Coach Smart for a bit. He’s a nice guy, definitely a good trainer.

“It was close, but I’m glad where I went from, and I’ll stick with it until I die.”

THE GREAT RETURN OF BELL

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell played in just one game last year and tore the ACL in his right knee during the team’s season-opening win against Western Michigan.

More than a year later, the fifth-year player said the long rehabilitation process was worth it.

Bell leads the Wolverines with 756 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season heading into his team’s CFP semifinal game against TCU.

“The way I’ve talked about is being on the other side of a tunnel,” Bell said. “When I was injured for the first time, I look to the future, thinking about what is going to happen with this rehabilitation process, how is this season going to go, how much more do I have to go.

“Just to be on the other side, I’m so thankful.”

Bell said he was pleased with the way the team prepared for the Fiesta Bowl. Although he was injured, he traveled with the Wolverines for last year’s CFP trip, which ended in a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“The people who ran the bowl at our hotel would tell us about places to go out on the street,” Bell said. “Last year, people came out in Miami. This year, every time it was brought up, the guys were like, ‘No, nobody’s really going out.’ That’s not what we’re doing.

RB DEPTH WRENCH FOR BUCKEYES

Ohio State’s depth as a running back could be key in the Peach Bowl.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State’s second-leading running back, will miss the playoffs after foot surgery. Leading back Miyan Williams has been held back by a leg injury, making Chip Trayanum a key substitute. Trayanum was given a look at linebacker at Ohio State following his transfer from Arizona State before his return to the offense.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Williams “played well” in practice Monday, but Trayanum could still be a factor.

Trayanum has rushed for 92 yards this season, including 83 yards against Michigan on Nov. 26, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

“And as we go into this week, I think we’ll see those guys playing and playing well, but I think you need more than one back,” Wilson said. “You need two, sometimes three to play during the season.”

AP sportswriter Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

