The Conners star Michael Fishman EXITS the Roseanne spin-off ahead of season five

Former child star Michael Fishman has completed his 14-year role as David Jacob “DJ” Conner in The Conners, just eight days before the fifth season premiere kicks off on September 21.

The first hint that something was wrong was last week when ABC revealed the season five poster, which excluded the 40-year-old SoCal native.

TVLine reported Monday that “the door has been left open for the character’s return,” but there are currently no plans to bring back Michael, who only appeared in 36 of the 71 episodes of the Roseanne spin-off.

Fishman – who directed five episodes – made his final DJ appearance on Bruce Helford’s May 18 episode titled “A Judge and a Priest Walk Into a Living Room…” acclaimed show.

‘@theconnersabc season finale airs tonight’, Fish’s Call Sheet producer-host wistfully wrote at the time.

“I would like to honor everyone who makes production possible. This is the biggest part of our great team.”

Michael was only six when he took over the role of Roseanne and Dan Conner’s rambunctious son from Sal Barone in the original ABC sitcom, which aired for 10 seasons before its 2018 revival.

A week ago, Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group acquired the North American distribution rights to Nicole Mejia’s feature film debut A Place in the Field, which Fishman produced.

The CEO of Mclusive Media – with 122K followers on social media – gushed on Instagram: ‘I am so proud to be part of this amazing team to help produce this film!’

Michael may also want to spend more quality time with his three children – daughter Isabelle, son Aaron and daughter Camille – after the 2020 overdose dead from his son Larry.

Fishman also continues to serve as CEO of his eco-friendly charity Altruistic Acres and the chairman of his charity WeComend.

