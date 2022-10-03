The concert of the future is already happening in the metaverse

A few weeks ago I went to a Charlie Puth concert from my computer. The concert was in Fortnite, in the new State Farm Park arena in the iHeartland area of ​​the game’s island. For about half an hour, I watched and listened to Puth play the hits, while also flying and driving around the island playing the iHeartLand minigames.

This is the concert, or at least a concert of the future: more interactive, more immersive and in purely digital spaces. For artists of all genres and statuses, “What’s up, Roblox!” is the new “What’s up, Cleveland!”

Digital concerts are of course nothing new. But starting with Travis Scott’s Fortnite show in 2020, the music industry has taken new notice of platforms such as FortniteRoblox, and Minecraft. As we continue to discuss what “the metaverse” actually is and how much time we all want to spend there, it’s been clear for a while that something is working on concerts where thousands or millions of people can come together and see a show from Worldwide . It’s definitely better than being shot out of a tree by a 12-year-old Goku, which is the other way I’ve spent time in Fortnite!

For the third and final episode in The VergecastIn the miniseries Future of Music we went looking for what a metaverse concert is and why it seems to work. Should it be a one-off pair of glasses, like the ultra-designed Scott show in 2020? Or should they be more like the Puth concert I saw in September, which amounted to just a video played on a screen in a video game?

The real answer, at least so far, is that no one knows. Community is important, interaction is important, but everything else is wide open. There’s a novelty to all of these shows so far, with fans thrilled to see their favorite artists embrace new platforms. But that won’t last forever, and eventually digital concerts will have to compete for your attention with all the other exciting things happening online – and even elsewhere on the platform.