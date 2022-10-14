The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces

When an electromagnetic wave (for example, a monochromatic plane wave, as illustrated here), impinges on a body, charges are separated, creating multipoles. The object feels a time-averaged Lorentz force, RLF, associated with the field (i.e. Poynting) momentum flux, RMST, flowing in a far-field surface (e.g., spherical as shown). However, there also appears a flow, IMST, of imaginary field momentum, related to momentum flux going back and forth across a near-field surface, with a time average of zero, accumulating the reactive strength of orbital momentum, ROM, stored both within and in the near field of the object, while delivering a reactive force, ILF, to the body. Credit: Manuel Nieto-Vesperinas, Xiaohao Xu



Optical manipulation of matter using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant topics of micro and nanoscience. In 2018, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers.

The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation of linear and angular momentum, is the cornerstone of electromagnetic forces.

When the wavefields are characterized by complex functions, the MST conservation law is obtained from the real parts yielding the currently observed time-averaged Lorentz forces (RLFs) and torques. In this context, it is known that the RLF on a volume V of charges and currents is given by the Poynting momentum flux whose density is the real part of the Maxwell stress tensor (RMST) over any contour enclosing V. RLF can be considered as the current, characterized by the RMST, in the surface of a far field sphere, ie in the radiative zone of V, and as such it can be considered as a “radiant force”.

In a new article published in Light: Science and ApplicationsManuel Nieto-Vesperinas of the Instituto de Ciencia de Materiales de Madrid, CSIC, Spain, and Xiaohao Xu of the State Key Laboratory of Transient Optics and Photonics and Xi’an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, have demonstrated that the theory describes only half of the physics of the electromagnetic optical force through the RMST.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665781457_752_The-complex-Maxwell-stress-tensor-theorem-A-novel-scenery-underlying.jpg" alt="The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: a new landscape underlying electromagnetic optical forces" title="(a) Combined polarizability of the sphere calculated via Mie theory. The expression of the time-averaged radiation pressure given by this polarizability according to the theory is shown in the full line while the broken line represents the theoretical current IMST expressed by FIMST which is the z component of the reactive force, F’z , according to the thory. (b) Numerical results for the time-averaged force and reactive force F’z on the sphere. (c) IMST component, FIMST, of the ILF calculated numerically with different cube integration contours. Insets show maps on the x = 0 plane of |E|² and |B|² at a wavelength of 610 nm, which corresponds to the magnetic dipole resonance. White dashed line squares illustrate the integration contours. (d) ROM component, FROM, along OZ, of the ILF calculated by subtracting FIMST from F’z. Credit: Manuel Nieto-Vesperinas, Xiaohao Xu”/> (a) Combined polarizability of the sphere calculated via Mie theory. The expression of the time-averaged radiant pressure given by this polarizability according to the theory is shown in the solid line while the broken line represents the theoretical current IMST expressed by FIMST which is the z component of the reactive force, F’z, according to the thory. (b) Numerical results for the time-averaged force and reactive force F’z on the sphere. (c) IMST component, FIMST, of the ILF calculated numerically with different cube integration contours. Insets show maps on the x = 0 plane of |E|² and |B|² at a wavelength of 610 nm, which corresponds to the magnetic dipole resonance. White dashed line squares illustrate the integration contours. (d) ROM component, FROM, along OZ, of the ILF calculated by subtracting FIMST from F’z. Credit: Manuel Nieto-Vesperinas, Xiaohao Xu



The other half, hitherto ignored, is characterized by the imaginary part of the complex Maxwell stress tensor, related to the exchange of reactive (i.e., imaginary Poynting) momentum, and becomes more important as the optical manipulation of matter progresses and expands its scope by incorporate reactive concepts. . The imaginary Maxwell stress tensor (IMST) builds in and around V on what they put forward as the reactive strength of orbital (or canonical) momentum (ROM); so this storage of ROM contributes to what they found to be the imaginary Lorentz force (ILF) and imaginary torque on V, which can also be thought of as a reactive force of Poynting momentum.

Such a reactive force, ILF, is not observable on time average because its net value is zero, but exists immediately because of the exchange of reactive momentum, which alternates with time between the wave and the body. Therefore, the ILF is a fundamental fundamental dynamic phenomenon, inherent in the emergence of electromagnetic and optical forces, and is also associated with the occurrence of reactive power, reactive work and reactive helicity. The former was a well-known workhorse in RF antenna design for many years and was recently studied in micro and nano antennas.

Therefore, as in the design of an RF antenna, one tries to reduce the reactive power and reactive work to increase the radiation efficiency, the theory put forward in this article provides a tool to work on the ROM and ILF in to work to a desired radiation pressure in optical manipulation. Consequently, the ILF and ROM as such are shown to play an antagonistic role to the standard RLF, so that a strong ILF, and thus a large ROM store, amounts to a loss of radiant power, RLF and vice versa. As a result, the ROM and ILF are indirectly observable.

The authors argue that it is somewhat striking that Poynting’s complex theorem and its associated reactive quantities, which have been around for decades: the IPM, reactive work and reactive energy, the complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem, and the reactive entities it conveys, never seem to to have been established. Perhaps this is due to the practical difficulties associated with the precise control of optical manipulation. But the rapid progress and current maturity of the optical treatment of matter now justify their formulation.

From their point of view, this new scenario completes an interpretive panorama of forces in the science of light and classical electrodynamics, e.g. in the design of particles and of structured beam illumination that, as done with their emissivity and emitted field helicity, increase the efficiency of the time-averaged force, ie of the RLF acting on it are optimized by amplifying or attenuating it.

