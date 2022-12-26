The Complete Guide to Bike Wheels: Sail Effortlessly on the Road

Have you inspected the condition of your bike wheels lately? If you’ve put in the distance, the wheels that came with your bike will eventually need replacing. There’s safety to think about, as well as fuss-free riding.

More experienced riders will, however, want more. Upgrading your wheels to something lighter and tougher might not see you immediately getting those KOMs or QOMs from your first ride, but it will provide the kick to get there.

Getting your next set of new wheels is simple if you know what you need or want. Most riders have the convenience to buy bike wheels online, with detailed specs describing the type of wheel and the bike it’s meant to fit. Alternatively, there’s also some useful advice passed on by staff in brick-and-mortar stores.

Changing Out Old Wheels? Here’s What to Consider

The first one is the most obvious – getting the wheels for your type of bike. Road bikes roll on standard-sized 700c or 28-inch wheels in thinner profiles fitting thinner tyres. Mountain bikes have more variety, with 26, 27.5 and 29-inch sizes and varying rim widths to fit generally wider tyres.

Tyre Sizes

Rim widths in wheels determine the tyre that riders can fit. The rims on road bikes range between 15 and 19mm wide and can take tyres that are 23 to 28mm in most cases, but gravel frames will have wheelsets that can take tyres up to 50mm. This is to smooth out rougher road surfaces. Hybrid bikes with road frame geometries err on the road wheel side of things, taking thinner tyres.

Mountain bikes are between 25 and 35mm, and generally take tyres that are 1.9 to 2,5 inches wide (47.5 to 62.5mm), depending on the type of mountain bike. Hardtails, for instance, is meant for all-purpose riding and have tyres that tend towards thinner profiles, whereas full-on downhill bikes are at the other end of the width scale.

There’s the tendency in recent years to go wider, both in rim sizes and tyres. Road bike rims have gained a few millimetres from the ridiculously-thin rims and tyres combos just a few years back. The same trends have extended the use of mountain bike wheels, meaning lower tyre pressures and optimal performance in different terrains.

Tyre Types

Rims will also determine the type of tyres you can fit: either tubular or tubeless. There are benefits to both, but the industry is moving toward tubeless rims and tyres that exhibit better rolling resistance, better alignment with rim side walls and decreased chances of punctures.

They’re standard on most mountain bikes and can be run at lower tyres pressures. The catch is the fitment issues, as these take more time and patience for the right fit than regular tyres with inner tubes. Weight is also slightly higher in tubeless wheels but nulled with better materials like carbon fibre.

Rims will also have different openings to accommodate the tyre valves. These come in two types: Presta and Schrader. Compatibility is crucial here. Though thinner Presta valves will fit rims meant for tyres with wider Schrader valves (like the ones you have on your car), these run the risk of deflating or deforming the tyre until it comes off the wheel. Here also pay attention to rim wall heights in something like mid-section wheels, for instance, where running longer Presta valves makes more sense.

Disc or Rim Brakes?

There are also differences in wheels designed to take rim brakes vs those fitted with disc brakes. The side walls in rim brake wheels are more pronounced as this is the surface that the pads act on to bring the bike to a stop.

Disc brakes, on the other hand, have discs or rotors that stop the bike with hub-mounted callipers. The growing trend is that bikes have all but accepted disc brakes (and the appropriate wheels) across different styles, with the better brake force first used in mountain bikes.

When shopping, the wheel will be specified either as a disc or rim brake wheel, so matters are simplified. For wheels with disc brakes choose between 6-bolt and centre-lock hubs.

Mounting the Wheels

Axles

Another consideration is how the wheels attach to the front and rear axles. Anyone looking to buy bike wheels online will notice there are two variations: those that affix the wheel and frame with a quick-release (QR) skewer and those that take a thru-axle.

QR skewers fit in open-end frame dropouts, with the wheel held in place by flipping the skewer. You can see this in older and cheaper bikes and bike frames.

The industry standard for both road and mountain bikes is thru-axles. They provide improved wheel alignment, improve handling, and are safer and stiffer. Closed-off thru-axles pass through the wheel’s dropout on one side and screw into its threads on the opposite side.

Also, consider the axle dimensions in terms of diameters and lengths. You’ll need to know axle diameters in wheels with thru-axles, as this determines whether the wheel will fit the dropout. The most common sizes in road bikes, for instance, include 12mm up front and 15mm in the rear.

The distance between the two dropouts determines axle length. The most common lengths are 100 to 120mm in the front axle and 150mm at the back.

Hubs

Though freehubs are the majority of rear hubs sold, there are also older hubs with threaded sections. These determine how the rear wheel interacts with the cassette.

Free hubs have a spline to precisely fit into the centre of the cassette, with a lock ring making for a secure fit. Just figure out whether you’re buying a hub compatible with the drivetrain manufacturer (Shimano, SRAM, or Campagnolo).

Material Considerations

Most entry-level road and mountain bikes, as well as most hybrids, feature aluminium wheels. The pros are the low cost, decent durability across a wide range of riding styles, and slight flex to cushion rides.

The downsides are that they carry more weight, so they need more work while accelerating or climbing uphill. While minor dents can be repaired, aluminium wheels aren’t as stiff as carbon fibre variants and can hurt handling.

Carbon wheels are more expensive for two main reasons – lower weight and stiffness. They’re the preferred wheel in higher-end road bikes, where weight is a factor. And they don’t have weight penalties in deeper section wheels regarded as more aero.

The stiffness and strength play a part in manoeuvrability, handling and outright acceleration. But the fact they are more brittle means that carbon wheels will need to be replaced if cracked. And this is a durability concern for mountain bikers. Consider an aluminium wheelset for everyday commuting, training and recreational use, and keep expensive carbon wheels reserved for race and sportive days.

The Wrap Up

With different price points for different wheels (and the multitude of brands not making things easier), choose the wheels that fit your bike frame, fall within budget and help you improve performance in the long run.

High-end aluminium wheels are a good starting point for anyone that has put in more miles in the stock wheels, but if you can make the stretch, a decent pair of carbon wheels will see you riding circles around previous biking efforts, regardless of whether it’s a stretch or paved road or the nearby trail.