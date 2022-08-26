The comment that FINALLY convinced Robbie Williams to perform at AFL Grand Final

<!–

Robbie Williams has confirmed that he will perform in this year’s AFL Grand Final.

And it was a simple comment that changed my mind about taking the gig after nearly a decade of rejection.

The English singer-songwriter, 48, was convinced after receiving an amazing compliment from the AFL’s Executive General Manager, Kylie Rogers.

“You are the best artist in the world and we are the best game. We should do something together,” Rogers reportedly told the star backstage after An Evening with Robbie at the Rod Laver Arena in May. The Herald Sun reported Friday.

That opened up a discussion that led to the pop star eventually accepting the job.

Robbie confirmed the good news of his upcoming performance to The Herald Sun in July.

“I’m so excited to be performing in front of all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” he said.

“Can’t wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September,” added the hitmaker Let Me Entertain You.

The League has approached Robbie to host its pre-game or halftime show at the MCG.

Sources had previously told the publication that talks had progressed over a multimillion-dollar deal to return him to Melbourne on September 24.

The AFL has already confirmed that the showpiece will be a daytime event, despite pressure from broadcasters to host a twilight or nighttime schedule to boost ratings.

Williams previously turned down a $1 million offer to play three songs at the 2014 AFL Grand Final.

Meanwhile, Robbie is currently in Melbourne filming his biopic Better Man, detailing his incredible rise to fame from boy band heartthrob to stadium superstar.

Production of the big-budget biopic – billed as ‘a musical fantasy’ – kicked off last month with Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey at the helm.

British actor Jonno Davies, 29, best known for the Amazon Prime series Hunters, will play Robbie as a younger man.

Other cast members include Australian actors Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Damon Herriman (Mr InBetween), and filmmaker-actor Anthony Hayes, whose feature film Gold is currently streaming on Stan.

Robbie first rose to fame in the all-boy band Take That, before embarking on a successful solo career in 1996. A string of British hit singles and albums followed.

In 2006, Robbie made it into the Guinness Book of World Records after selling 1.6 million concert tickets in one day.

The filmmakers are careful to avoid comparisons to recent musical biopics such as the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody and the Elton John story, Rocketman.

In an official statement, the production said the film was “a satirical musical based on the life of a pop star.”

The film features re-imaginings of Robbie’s hit songs and stunning visual effects to explore the “inner demons” the superstar has had to battle both onstage and off.