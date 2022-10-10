The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain

D-Wave quantum glow processors use thousands of superconducting flux qubits on a lithographed chip, suspended in an environment near absolute zero. Credit: D wave.



Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers at various complex tasks, but many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have tried to realistically estimate the possibilities that quantum computing technologies will hold in the near future.

Quantum simulations – realizations of quantum systems manifested using programmable simulation devices – have proven particularly valuable for determining the short-term potential of quantum computers. One approach that can be explored using quantum simulations is quantum annealing, an optimization process based on artificial quantum fluctuations.

Researchers from D-Wave Systems and several institutes in Canada, the US and Japan recently simulated a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit 1D quantum Ising model. Their results, presented in a paper published in Nature physicscould inform future quantum optimization and simulation efforts.

“Coherent annealing is something we’ve wanted to show for a long time,” Andrew D. King, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told Phys.org. “One reason is that it allows us to compare the behavior of our programmable quantum system with the ideal Schrödinger dynamics, which provides strong evidence of quantumness as well as a measure of this quantumness. The 1D chain is here. perfect for because it has a known solution in closed formmeaning we can solve it classically without exhaustively simulating quantum dynamics – a classically unmanageable task in general.”

The quantum simulation of the 1D Ising chain has been done before by other research teams, including: a group at Harvard University. However, the simulation King and his colleagues conducted is the first to be performed using a glow-based quantum computer. In addition, the researchers were able to realize larger and more strongly correlated states than demonstrated in the past.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665408895_640_The-coherent-simulation-of-a-quantum-phase-transition-in-a.jpg" alt="De coherente simulatie van een kwantumfaseovergang in een programmeerbare 2.000 qubit Ising-keten" title="The simulation starts in a paramagnetic quantum superposition state and goes through a quantum phase transition at different rates. As the response time of the system increases, "to nod" are formed between opposing domains of up or down spins. The density and distance of these kinks shows characteristics of quantum critical dynamics. Credit: Nature physics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01741-6″/> The simulation starts in a paramagnetic quantum superposition state and goes through a quantum phase transition at different rates. As the reaction time of the system increases, “kinks” are formed between opposing domains of upward or downward spins. The density and distance of these kinks shows characteristics of quantum critical dynamics. Credit: Nature physics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01741-6



“The most important variable here in our experiment is the annealing time, which is the time it takes for the D-Wave processor to go from its initial quantum superposition state to the classical endpoint of the computation,” King explained. “Normally, a speed limit of 500 nanoseconds is placed on the system to allow for tolerances on the control circuit. However, in this work we went 100 times faster than this.”

Because of the faster speeds their system achieved, King and his colleagues had to adopt stricter hardware requirements and use new software methods. This eventually allowed them to perfectly synchronize the thousands of qubits in their system.

The researchers ran their simulations using a highly programmable processor made at D-Wave Systems. To more reliably test its effectiveness, they chose to simulate an extremely simple and well-understood quantum phase transition.

“The excellent agreement we see between the experiments and the ideal quantum model with no environmental impacts is a new development in quantum annealing,” King said. “It shows us not only that the system is clearly quantum, but that we can program more complex systems in the quantum annealer and expect it to follow the real quantum dynamics of the Schrödinger equation, which in general cannot be classically simulated.”

Overall, the team found that their simulations were aligned with quantum theory predictions. In the future, their work could open up new and exciting possibilities for the study of various quantum phase transitions. In their next work, King and his colleagues aim to use programmable D-Wave processors to simulate more exotic quantum phase transitions, which cannot be simulated with classical computers.

“Most people want to use quantum annealing for quantum simulation, which we’ve done here, or for optimization,” King added. “The textbook quantum phase transition that we studied in this work only applies indirectly to optimization, so it’s important to connect these two areas. We already know that quantum annealers can solve optimization problems very quickly. Our next task will be to To study this success using coherent annealing, to explain in detail the role of quantum critical dynamics in the optimization of quantum annealing.”

