The code wars! AFL and NRL WAGs go head-to-head on the red carpet

Their partners can play for different sports codes.

But Australia’s footy WAGs went head-to-head on the red carpet this month at the AFL Brownlow Medal count and NRL Dally M Awards.

While elegance and high glamor were trending at the Brownlow, Wednesday night’s Dally M red carpet saw the ladies dare to bare themselves in fierce dresses with dramatic slits, low cuts and metallic tones.

Australia’s footy WAGs went head-to-head on the red carpet this month at the AFL Brownlow Medal count and NRL Dally M Awards. While elegance and high glamor were trending at the Brownlow, the Dally M red carpet on Wednesday night saw the ladies dare to bare in fierce dresses with dramatic slits, low cuts and metallic tones

Cowboys star Tom Deardon’s partner Tahlia Church certainly turned heads with her flashy ensemble as she arrived at the NRL’s night-of-nights.

Eschewing the age-old adage, ‘choose to show either your cleavage or your legs’, Tahlia flashed the flesh in a silver dress with a thigh-high slit and a cleavage-baring cleavage at the bust.

Brittney McGlone, partner of Tigers player James Tamou, also held nothing back when it came to dressing for the Dally M red carpet.

Cowboys star Tom Deardon’s partner Tahlia Church certainly turned heads in her flashy ensemble as she arrived at the NRL’s night-of-nights

Tigers’ James Tamou and his partner Brittney McGlone wore a flashy plunging gown adorned with gold sequins and feathers, flashing plenty of flesh thanks to its thigh-high slit and plunging neckline

The heavily bronzed blonde sported a flashy plunging gown embellished with gold sequins and feathers, while flashing plenty of flesh thanks to its thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Valentine Holmes’ wife, Natalia O’Toole, also bared some skin on the Dally M red carpet.

Natalia left little to the imagination in a sarong-inspired cut-out maroon dress that revealed her abs, cleavage and thighs.

Valentine Holmes’ wife Natalia O’Toole left little to the imagination in a sarong-inspired cutout maroon dress that revealed her abs, cleavage and thighs

Dragons player Ben Hunt’s wife Bridget also put on a daring display in an optical illusion dress that made her look almost naked under a layer of rhinestones.

The racy dress featured an extreme slit and an eye-catching plunging neckline that revealed a generous glimpse of Bridget’s cleavage.

Dragons player Ben Hunt’s wife Bridget also put on a daring display in an optical illusion dress that made her look almost naked under a layer of rhinestones

Sea Eagles star Kelma Tuilagi’s partner Kaylie Gendron also took the plunge at the Dally M Awards.

Kaylie stole the show in a bright orange dress that accentuated her curves and boasted a dramatic plunging bodice with mesh inserts.

Sea Eagles star Kelma Tuilagi’s partner Kaylie Gendron also took the plunge at the Dally M Awards.

The sartorial vibe couldn’t have been more different on the Brownlow Medal red carpet earlier this month.

Many AFL WAGs opted for high-fashion dresses while showing a relatively modest amount of flesh.

Tayla Damir, reality star fiancee of Richmond player Nathan Broad, looked elegant in a white couture dress with unusual textured detailing.

The sartorial vibe couldn’t have been more different on the Brownlow Medal red carpet earlier this month. Many AFL WAGs opted for high-fashion dresses while showing a relatively modest amount of flesh. Pictured: Tayla Damir

The dress featured a thigh-high split that showed off some leg, and she added a pair of strappy metallic heels to complete the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Abbey Gelmi, girlfriend of AFL player Kane Lambert, opted for a romantic look in a flowy dress.

She stunned in the sleeveless off-white dress with soft frill details at the bust and a full skirt, opting for glowing rosy make-up for the event.

Abbey Gelmi, girlfriend of AFL player Kane Lambert, meanwhile, opted for a romantic look in a flowy dress

Meanwhile, Tom Hawkins’ wife Emma went for drama when she walked the red carpet in a black dress with an extra long train

Meanwhile, Tom Hawkins’ wife Emma went for drama when she walked the red carpet in a black dress with an extra long train.

The blonde beauty wore her hair in a half-up style and opted for minimal accessories as she opted for a peachy makeup look with plenty of highlighter.

Kate Lawrence, Luke Parker’s partner, was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow number paired with matching strappy heels.

Kate Lawrence, the partner of Luke Parker, was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow number paired with matching strappy heels

She wore her hair up to let her dress do the talking and opted for a rosy makeup palette to match her floor-length gown.

Maisie Packer, partner of Port Adelaide player Connor Rozee, meanwhile, opted for midnight blue for the occasion and looked classically chic in the bejeweled number.

She added a pair of strappy rhinestone heels and a number of accessories, including several necklaces and earrings.