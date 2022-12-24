The Cincinnati Bengals plane made an emergency diversion at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City

After becoming officially playoff-bound, the returning home Cincinnati Bengals were forced to crash-land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

The plane “had a faulty engine, so they landed at JFK and switched planes,” said WLWT’s Mark Slaughter.

Slaughter says one person on board the plane said the flight was “a little rough, but it was okay!” Landed safely.’

The team took off from TF Green Airport just south of Providence, Rhode Island at 7:40 PM. according to Flightradar24. The plane had passed all of Connecticut before changing course and turning south just north of Kingston, New York.

Their plane continued flying, slicing over the southern tip of Manhattan and landing at JFK around 8:26 p.m. local time.

According to Flightradar24, the team will depart for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport around 11 p.m. ET and land in Ohio just before 1 a.m.

Earlier in the day, the Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 in Foxborough – with that win they officially secured a playoff spot.

QB Joe Burrow completed 40 passes on 52 attempts, earned 375 yards, and threw three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Their final two games of the season come against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and then on January 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.