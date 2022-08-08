The CIA is shifting its focus to China because of its threat towards Taiwan and espionage campaigns

A year after the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the CIA quietly turns its attention to China, alarmed by its aggression against Taiwan and espionage activities around the world.

While officials say they will continue to prioritize fighting terrorists — citing the drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri — money and resources are being shifted to counter China.

That was the message recently conveyed by CIA Deputy Director David Cohen during a closed-door meeting of the agency’s counter-terrorism center.

It follows a structural overhaul last year with a new China Mission Center designed to bring together analysts, technology experts and agents recruiting spies into a single unit.

Intelligence officials emphasize that the fight against terrorism is hardly ignored. Just a week ago, it was revealed that a CIA attack in Kabul has eliminated the head of Al Qaeda.

But days later, China staged large-scale military exercises and threatened to cut ties with the US over President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The US has long been alarmed by China’s growing political and economic ambitions. China has tried to influence foreign elections, launch cyber and corporate espionage campaigns and detain millions of minority Uyghurs in camps.

Some experts also think Beijing will try to take the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan by force in the coming years.

Tourists watch as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan Island, one of the closest points in mainland China from Taiwan, in Fujian province, ahead of massive military exercises for Taiwan following the US House Speaker’s visit, Nancy Pelosi, on the self-governing island

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen recently told staff that the agency’s top priority is to understand and counter China, which has become more aggressive toward Taiwan.

China has stepped up its rhetoric about taking over Taiwan and increased the number of flights around the island by fighter jets. A Chinese military H-6K bomber is seen performing training exercises

As a sign of deep concern, it recently emerged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation quietly killed a $100 million plan to build a National China Garden in Washington DC’s National Arboretum, over fears it could be used for espionage. .

Intelligence officials have said they need more insight into China even after they were unable to definitively determine the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beijing has been accused of withholding information about the origin of the virus.

And the war in Ukraine has underlined the importance of Russia as a target. The US used declassified information to expose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war plans for the invasion and to rally diplomatic support for Kiev.

Supporters of the Biden administration’s approach note that the fact that the US was able to track down and kill al-Zawahri is a testament to its ability to address threats in Afghanistan from abroad. Critics say the fact that al-Zawahri lived in Kabul, under the apparent protection of the Taliban, suggests there is a resurgence of extremist groups America is ill-equipped against.

The shift in priorities is supported by many former intelligence officers and lawmakers from both sides who say it is too late. That includes people who have served in Afghanistan and other missions against al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

Representative Jason Crow, a former military officer who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said he felt the US has been overly focused on counter-terrorism in recent years.

“Russia and China are a much bigger existential threat,” said Crow, a Colorado Democrat who serves on the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees. Terrorist groups, he said, “will not destroy the American way of life… as China can.”

CIA spokesman Tammy Thorp noted that terrorism “remains a very real challenge.”

“Even as crises like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and strategic challenges like the People’s Republic of China demand our attention, the CIA will continue to aggressively monitor terrorist threats worldwide and work with partners to counter them,” Thorp said.

It recently emerged that the FBI has halted China-funded plans to build a National China Garden in Washington DC over fears it could be used for espionage.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that a drone strike killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Officials Say It Shows CIA’s Remaining Commitment to Counter-Terrorism

Congress has urged the CIA and other intelligence agencies to make China a top priority, according to several people familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence issues. Pushing resources to China will require spending cuts elsewhere, including in the area of ​​counter-terrorism. Specific figures were not available because intelligence budgets are classified.

In particular, legislators want more information about China’s development in advanced technologies. Under President Xi Jinping, China has invested trillions of dollars in quantum science, artificial intelligence and other technologies that are likely to disrupt the way future wars are fought and economies are structured.

As part of the shift, congressional committees are trying to better monitor how intelligence agencies spend their money on China, seeking more details about how specific programs contribute to that mission, said a person familiar with the matter.

“We’re late, but it’s good that we’re finally shifting our focus to that region,” said Representative Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican who serves on the House Intelligence Committee. “That means in people, in means, in military means and in diplomacy.”

The CIA announced last year that it would create two new “mission centers” — one on China and one on emerging technologies — to centralize and improve intelligence collection on these issues. The CIA is also trying to recruit more Chinese speakers and shorten security clearance wait times to hire new people more quickly.

Within the agency, many officers are learning Chinese and taking on new roles focused on China, although not all of those jobs require language training, people familiar with the case said.

Officials note that intelligence officers have been trained to adapt to new challenges and that many were more quickly placed in a counter-terrorism role after the September 11, 2001 attacks. and targets — are also helpful in fighting Russia and China, former officers said.

“It’s the analytics and targeting machine that has become extraordinary,” said Douglas Wise, a former senior CIA officer who was deputy chief of operations at the Counter-Terrorism Center.

The CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, which was renamed the Counterterrorism Mission Center during a reorganization in 2015, remains a point of pride for many who appreciate its work protecting Americans from terrorism after 9/11. CIA officers landed in Afghanistan on September 26, 2001, and were part of operations to oust the Taliban and locate and kill al-Qaida leaders, including Osama bin Laden.

And 13 years after a double agent defrauded agents pursuing al-Zawahri and blew himself up, killing seven agency employees, the CIA killed him in a strike with no reported civilian casualties.

The CIA was also involved in some of the darkest moments of the fight against terrorism. It operated secret “black site” prisons to detain terrorism suspects, some incorrectly, and a Senate investigation found that interrogation methods amounting to torture were being used. Elite Afghan special operations units trained by the CIA were also accused of killing civilians and violating international law.

There has long been a debate about whether counterterrorism has moved intelligence agencies too far from traditional espionage and whether some of the CIA’s job in attacking terrorists should instead be done by special forces under the military.

Marc Polymeropoulos is a retired CIA operations officer and former base chief in Afghanistan. He said he supports a greater focus on China and Russia, but added: “There is no reason to cut back on what we had to do.”

“This idea that somehow all the CT work we did was somehow wrong, that we were keeping our eye on things — just remember on September 12 what everyone was feeling,” he said.

Reorienting the agencies toward a greater focus on China and Russia will ultimately take years and will take both patience and recognition that the agency’s culture needs time to change, Wise said.

“We’ve been fighting terrorism for decades,” Wise said. “We need to have a rational plan to make this adjustment, and it won’t take long for our enemies to exploit a glacial process.”