The ‘chip choke’ on China may breathe air into semiconductor industry

The modern semiconductor industry is a manufacturing marvel. In 1961, a state-of-the-art computer chip contained only four transistors. It has been the industry’s extraordinary innovation ever since that Nvidia’s latest graphics chip contains 76 billion. According to a calculation by historian Chris Miller, the global chip industry produced more transistors last year than the combined amount of all other goods produced by all other industries in all of human history.

The astonishing expansion of the semiconductor industry, powering everything from smartphones to ballistic missiles, is largely due to the ingenuity of chip designers and the dynamism of the market. But given its strategic importance, it has been periodically stimulated and adjusted by governments. Today’s risk is that geopolitical tensions between the US and China threaten to tear apart this complex and highly interconnected sector. There is a possibility that increased competition will stimulate even more innovation.

Since 2020, the US has imposed a “chip choke” on China, banning the export of advanced semiconductor technology to Beijing. In response, China has invested billions in developing its own chips sector. Costs to global industry increase and production efficiency decreases as existing supply chains are rewired. But national security now transcends economic logic.

This deadlock is already hurting semiconductor companies in US allied countries, especially in East Asia, where so much manufacturing capacity is clustered. The Taiwanese and South Korean companies that dominate the industry are reluctantly forced to choose between Washington and Beijing. Without China, they will lose access to one of their largest markets, but they will also face increasing competition from the US itself. The US Chips Act, passed in July, which provides $52 billion in subsidies to the national semiconductor industry, has signaled Washington’s determination to revive domestic manufacturing.

This week, South Korea’s science minister warned that a “sense of crisis” gripped his country’s highly valued semiconductor industry amid the intensification of the global chip war. In an interview with the Financial Times, Lee Jong-ho expressed fears that the competitiveness of South Korea’s chip sector was threatened by both Washington’s campaign to entice the country’s manufacturers to the US and Beijing’s massive state support for the Chinese chip sector.

According to a report by New Street Research, governments in China, the US, the EU, Japan and India have collectively pledged $190 billion in subsidies over a decade to locate production capacity. The sheer magnitude of state intervention is likely to lead to overcapacity in some segments, which could lead to future dumping and trade disputes. But the money wall can also amplify the wild cyclical swings that have historically characterized the sector.

Two years ago, the Covid pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to severe chip shortages in the auto industry and a subsequent surge in investment. This year, the slowdown in the global economy is dampening demand. Gartner predicts that semiconductor revenues will fall 2.5 percent next year to $623 billion. Governments can pump money into the sector just when overcapacity arises and prices fall.

However, Pierre Ferragu, managing partner at New Street Research, says it will be several years before grants provide additional capacity, giving manufacturers time to calibrate the offerings. “I don’t think it will affect the cycle much in the long run. It will be positive for the sector,” he says.

This new wave of investment may well stimulate innovation. “My guess is that if we look back at the Chips Act 10 years from now, we’ll think that the money spent on manufacturing investment was not as important as the money spent on R&D,” said Miller, author of Chip War, a new book on the semiconductor industry. “While companies usually have a time horizon of two to three years, governments have a time horizon of 10 to 15 years.”

The huge remaining unknown overshadowing the industry is whether China is trying to take over Taiwan. Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen claims her island is protected by a “silicon shield” given the importance of the advanced chips to the global economy. But the US shows how much it values ​​national security over economic efficiency. It would come as no surprise if China made a similar argument one day.

john.thornhill@ft.com