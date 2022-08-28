The Chic List: The icon I can’t stop style stalking

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

With satin slips, cashmere twinsets and sleek leather looks, Gwyneth Paltrow was the epitome of ’90s cool. Her past looks, which still pack a punch, can be found on many a modern fashionista’s mood board.

I recently re-watched her in the 1998 film The Perfect Murder so that I could ogle her wardrobe of beautiful fabrics, clean cuts and sophisticated accessories.

But these days, Gwyneth, who turns 50 next month, is all about Goop – her lifestyle brand that sells a mix of beauty, fashion, homeware and sex toys.

Gwyneth gets a lot of support for her Goopiness and her often expensive gadgets to improve our well-being and sex life, but I’m addicted to watching what she does next. How can you not love a woman who openly talks about sex toys and names candles after her vagina?

Nineties inspired in an oversized blazer from LouLou studio and slip dress from Max Mara Leisure. Joanne Hegarty (pictured) says every fashionista is obsessed with ’90s fashion

I’m also addicted to her social media (@gwynethpaltrow and @goop) which offers candid glimpses of her super-stylish home, her husband Brad (sometimes seen lounging with their dog on their cream furniture) and her 18-year-old daughter Appel.

Mother and daughter were recently spotted together in New York in crisp white outfits (right), proving that Gwyneth’s daughter has inherited her mother’s fashion sense and penchant for cool accessories.

All in all, the lifestyle is catnip and I can’t look away. I loved her post recently, as I shared a tantalizing glimpse of her California home spa with its cold plunge pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna — “all of which are frequently used,” she gushed. “Brad is an obsessive cold plunger and we both love a good sauna schvitz.” Although we already know that Gwyneth has a thing for steaming – whether it’s her vagina or her outfits!

She also kept things clean in a recent video collaboration with Hailey Bieber, where the two women exchanged beauty tips in a bathroom. Another reel follows Gwyneth who looks around her house to discover where some loud music is coming from – only to be distracted by a new vibrator on her marble countertop (which, of course, Goop just happens to have in stock).

It’s easy to spot, but the great thing about Gwyneth is that she’s never dull. And despite her many critics, she is a stratospherically successful businesswoman who is very positive about natural aging.

Excuse me now that I want to steam something.

Genius in a bottle

Danielle Gerber’s Freedom Jewelery is described as jewelery for passionate women who dare to take a leap. Her new range consists of different colored drink bottles

Looking for something different for your jewelry box? Danielle Gerber’s Freedom Jewelery is described as jewelery for passionate women who dare to take a leap. Her new range of different colored potion bottles (from £160, daniellegerber.com) are definitely worth jumping for.

On my holiday reading list

Emily Giffin’s novel Meant To Be is described as being loosely based on the tragic romance of JFK Jr and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette

Emily Giffin’s novel Meant To Be is described as being loosely based on the tragic romance of JFK Jr and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette. And the cover of the book is not so subtle: it looks identical to some old photos of the famous couple sailing. I’m reporting again!

most wanted

The waistcoat returns to our wardrobe in relaxed, double-breasted silhouettes

Be more Sherlock Holmes this fall. The gilet returns to our wardrobe in relaxed, double-breasted silhouettes. Pair with tailored pants for an up-to-the-minute look. Love this one, £79.99, zara.com.