The Chic List: Dream holidays require fantasy packing  

Fashion columnist and influencer Joanne Hegarty

When I travel, I like to imagine what other people have packed on my flight and wonder what approach they are taking. Are they purely practical or, like me, a fantasy packer? What I mean by this is that I always throw in a few special pieces in case something unexpected and exciting happens.

I’m also packing for the best holiday version of myself — the one frolicking through lavender, all bare-armed in pretty dresses (I rarely do it, but you get the picture).

Some will tut and say, ‘Don’t do so much maintenance! Who cares what they wear on vacation?’ If you’re one of those casual packers, I salute you.

We went abroad with another couple once and the guy only packed one pair of shorts all week. I admired his Robinson Crusoe ingenuity. But for me, wearing a different wafty dress every night is a big part of the fun.

Wearing a Zimmermann dress found on vestiairecollective.com. bag of bamboo. shoes from ancient greek sandals

Last year in the South of France, my “anything-for-anything-for-anything” approach paid off—resulting in the most surreal coffee date of my life. We were staying near Saint-Remy-de-Provence and visited one of my favorite local shops – an eclectic boutique called Jeanne Bayol, stocked with Indian cotton dresses, homeware, basket bags and jewelry (check out the gorgeous Instagram @jeanne.bayol) .

The owners, Jeanne and her daughter Irma, were delighted when designer John Galliano, who was staying nearby, came to take a look. In fact, they invited me to have a cup of espresso with all of them. What do you wear for coffee with Galliano? Luckily I was testing a great dip-dye skirt from Cos and a black swimsuit.

Can you pack imaginatively without being hit by extra baggage fees? Yes! Here’s how…

Sharpen a hot list . Bring your favorite dresses – as long as they’re the right fabric for where you’re going. I use a numbering system. If I go for a week, I’ll take five dresses. Two weeks, ten. Five pairs of shoes all flats. I don’t do holiday heels. I roll each item, instead of folding, and stack basket bags together.

Ace Accessories by organizing earrings and cocktail rings in a jewelry roll. I always add an easy-to-pack fedora hat to protect my hair.

Consider zip-up cubes for neatly storing toiletries, make-up and hair accessories.

Be versatile . Aim for a pair of swimsuits that can be used as stylish tops and two pairs of lightweight pants. Now you are ready for anything!

ONE FOR YOUR DISH LIST…

Soho Home, the offshoot of Soho House member clubs, is a serious player in the interior design world, having just opened a new store in Westbourne Grove, West London. I love his online gifts, including this stone bowl (£95, sohohome.com).

MY KIND OF NORMAL

Daisy Edgar Jones, who wore Alexander McQueen to the London premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing, told film producer Reese Witherspoon that when she got the part, the first person she called was her mother.

Daisy Edgar Jones pictured at the premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing in Alexander McQueen

Ancient Greek sandals, £80, net-a-porter

FOR HAPPY FEET

Swimming pool slides are loved in fashion circles for their versatility. This PVC pair from Ancient Greek Sandals (£80, net-a-porter.com) is stylish and comfortable.

MOST WANTED

Snake-inspired jewelry is a big summer hit with waiting lists on many pieces. Fasten on this smooth Harris Reed Serpent Ring (£105, uk. missoma.com) before it slips.

Harris Reed hose ring (£105, UK missoma.com)

