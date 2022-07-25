The chemical controlling life and death in hair follicles

New research on factors that determine the life and death of hair follicles could help people with baldness and wound healing. Credit: Helpaeatcontu/Wikimedia



A single chemical is the key to determining when hair follicles divide and when they die. This discovery can not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed up wound healing because follicles are a source of stem cells.

Most cells in the human body have a specific shape and function that is determined during embryonic development and that does not change. For example, a blood cell cannot become a nerve cell, or vice versa. Stem cells, however, are like the empty tiles in a game of Scrabble; they can turn into other types of cells.

Their adaptability makes them useful for repairing damaged tissue or organs.

“In science fiction, when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allow it,” said UC Riverside math biologist and co-author Qixuan Wang.

“In real life, our new research brings us closer to understanding stem cell behavior so that we can control it and promote wound healing,” Wang said. This research is detailed in a recent Biophysical Journal article.

The liver and stomach regenerate themselves in response to wounds. However, Wang’s team studied hair follicles because they are the only organ in humans that regenerates automatically and periodically, even without injury.

The researchers determined how a type of protein, TGF-beta, controls the process by which cells in hair follicles, including stem cells, divide and form new cells, or orchestrate their own death, ultimately leading to the death of the entire hair follicle.

Cross section of a hair follicle. Credit: UCR



“TGF-beta has two opposing roles: it helps activate some hair follicle cells to produce new life, and later it helps orchestrate apoptosis, the process of cell death,” Wang said.

As with many chemicals, it’s the amount that makes the difference. When the cell produces a certain amount of TGF-beta, it activates cell division. Too much of it causes apoptosis.

No one is quite sure why follicles commit suicide. Some hypotheses suggest it is a hereditary trait of animals that shed fur to survive or try to camouflage the hot summer temperatures.

“Even when a hair follicle kills itself, it never kills its stem cell reservoir. When the surviving stem cells receive the signal to regenerate, they divide, make new cells and develop into a new follicle,” Wang said.

If scientists can more accurately determine how TGF-beta activates cell division and how the chemical communicates with other important genes, it could be possible to activate follicle stem cells and stimulate hair growth.

Since many animals, including humans, have hair-covered skin, perfect wound healing would require the regeneration of the hair follicles. Being able to more accurately control levels of TGF beta could also one day cure baldness, which afflicts millions of people around the world.

“Potentially, our work could provide something to help people with various problems,” Wang said.

More information:

Katherine Dinh et al, A probabilistic Boolean model on hair follicle fate regulation by TGF-β, Biophysical Journal (2022). Katherine Dinh et al, A probabilistic Boolean model on hair follicle fate regulation by TGF-β,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.bpj.2022.05.035

Provided by University of California – Riverside





