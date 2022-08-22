The Chase’s Mark Labbett shows off slimmed-down frame in navy blue suit

Mark Labbett of the Chase showed off his slimmed-down frame when he shared a mirrored selfie after his 10-stone weight loss.

The quizzer, 57, posted a selfie to Instagram on Friday while asking his fans to vote for The Chase at the National Television Awards.

Mark, known as The Beast on The Chase, wore a navy blue suit and dusty pink shirt and smiled hugely as he posed for the photo.

‘Looks good’: Mark Labbett of The Chase has shown off his slimmed-down frame as he shared a mirrored selfie after his 10-stone weight loss

Alongside the snap, Mark wrote: “Sorry even more begging for votes. It’s NTA time again :).’

In this year’s NTA longlist, Beat The Chasers has been nominated in the Quiz Game Show category, while The Chase has been nominated in the Daytime category.

Many of his fans reacted to his selfie, using the comments to assure Mark that they voted for the ITV game show and to say how ‘good’ he looked.

One fan wrote: ‘My goodness looks good, Mark has already voted of course. Good luck #teamchase, I’m rooting for you as always.’

Health: In January, Mark (pictured in January 2017) took to Instagram to share about his weight transformation, which caused him to drop 10 bricks

Another wrote: ‘Wow, looks so good Mark.’

A third said: ‘Had to do a double take, you look amazing!!!’

And a fourth added: ‘Looks great Mark.’

In January, Mark took to Instagram to share about his weight transformation, which caused him to drop 10 bricks.

The TV star said he’s gone from size 5xl to 2xl, but said he has “still work to do” on his figure.

Weight Loss: Last year Mark appeared on Loose Women where he revealed he’s lost a whopping five pant sizes by cutting back on sugar and carbs

He wrote in the caption: ’52 inch chest so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to be done…..xl or bust :)’

Last year, Mark appeared on Loose Women, where he revealed he’s lost a whopping five pant sizes by cutting back on sugar and carbs.

He explained that he was advised by a friend not to have a gastric band because of the way he gets his calories from sugar, which is hard to digest.

Mark also wrote to his four-year-old son about his weight loss, saying, ‘The most important thing is to run after a hyperactive toddler when the daycares are closed.

‘I’m sure every woman knows this, how do you keep up with them? I found that at the end of the evening instead of going to the fridge for late night snacking, all I could do was plop down on the bed.”

Mark shares his four-year-old son with estranged wife Katie, 28, whom he married in 2014.

They officially announced their breakup in August 2020 and Mark revealed that they were splitting after seven years of marriage so she could be free to date her lover after their open marriage plans didn’t work out.

It was revealed the moment Katie, who works as a nurse, had seen her senior design engineer enthusiast Scott Bate, 30, 18 months.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Mark revealed he has landed a new job after being fired from the US version of The Chase earlier this year.

The chaser appeared in the US version of the game show from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2022, but was dropped from the lineup for its third season.

Career: Elsewhere, earlier this month, Mark (pictured in September) revealed that he has landed a new job after being fired from the US version of The Chase earlier this year.

Mark confirmed he would be leaving the show in March and has now announced that he is partnering with the Game Show Network, a US cable channel.

A game show Twitter account posted that ratings for series three of The Chase are low, promoting a fan to ask Mark to come back.

They wrote: “The Chase is on an alarming downward trend for Season 3. It lost 33% of its demo (0.32) and nearly 40% of its viewership (average 2.229 million). Hopefully the last half of season 3 will do better.”

One fan then responded, “Bring back @MarkLabbett!” to which Mark replied: ‘Too late, I work for GSN now :)’.

Change: Mark confirmed he was leaving the show in March and has now announced that he is partnering with the Game Show Network, a US cable channel

Departure: The TV star spoke of his departure from the show earlier this year when he tweeted: ‘Fearless not to be invited back but very excited about the new lineup’

Show: Mark also said ‘no reason was offered’ why bosses decided not to invite him back

Mark didn’t comment on the Game Show Network show he’s associated with or when he started working with it.

The star spoke of his departure from the show earlier this year when he tweeted, “Fearless not to be invited back but very excited about the new lineup. I expect Brandon and Victoria to amaze America!’

In another tweet, he added: “They just didn’t renew me. No reason was offered.’

Along with Shaun Wallace, Mark is the only original chaser from the British series to have remained with the show since its first broadcast in 2009.