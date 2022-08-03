The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals new gig after being axed from US version of show

Mark Labbett has revealed he has landed a new job after being fired from the US version of The Chase earlier this year.

The 56-year-old fighter appeared on the US version of the game show from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2022, but was dropped from the lineup for its third season.

Mark confirmed he would be leaving the show in March and has now announced that he is partnering with the Game Show Network, a US cable channel.

A game show Twitter account posted that ratings for series three of The Chase are low, promoting a fan to ask Mark to come back.

They wrote: “The Chase is on an alarming downward trend for Season 3. It lost 33% of its demo (0.32) and nearly 40% of its viewership (average 2.229 million). Hopefully the last half of season 3 will do better.”

One fan then responded, “Bring back @MarkLabbett!” to which Mark replied: ‘Too late, I work for GSN now :)’.

Mark didn’t comment on the Game Show Network show he’s associated with or when he started working with it.

The TV star spoke of his departure from the show earlier this year when he tweeted: ‘Fearless not to be invited back but very excited about the new lineup. I expect Brandon and Victoria to amaze America!’

In another tweet, he added: “They just didn’t renew me. No reason was offered.’

Along with Shaun Wallace, Mark is the only original chaser from the British series to have remained with the show since its first broadcast in 2009.

It comes after Mark admitted to having to “throw out” women at gigs because of the amount of interest they show in him.

The math genius, known on the ITV show as The Beast, explained that fans can get a little too familiar seeing him in person.

Chatting to The Mirror: ‘Mark revealed that while public gigs are fun, there’s a cost: ‘I’ve done a lot of gigs all over the country, stuff like bingo hall and pub quizzes and it’s a lot of fun, but I can safely say that I I get my a**e feeling about four times every gig, it’s every gig and it’s not just women.

“I’ve had women pull up my face to kiss them, get on my knees and I had to throw them off.

“The worst part was that I was wearing jeans and the woman took my meat and two vegetables.”

Mark admitted he finds it unfair and shared that if the roles were reversed between him and the fans, he would be “in jail.”