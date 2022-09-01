The Chase contestant bags £80,000 marking show’s biggest ever solo win

<!–

The Chase contestant Dan was crowned the biggest solo winner ever when he took home £80,000 after storming the final chase against The Vixen, Jenny Ryan.

After his fellow competitors were eliminated for the final round, Dan single-handedly took the win beating The Chaser with just seconds left.

Dan made history with his record profit and set social media on fire with viewers claiming they were “never rooted for anyone again.”

It’s notoriously difficult to bring home money for the show, even with other contestants for help due to The Chaser’s vast general knowledge.

Dan, from Birmingham, managed to go against the trend all alone in scenes that were praised by viewers on social media after the show on August 31.

Dan was previously joined by Annabelle, Toby and Sarah, but they were eliminated leading up to the final chase.

He managed to pile up £5,000 in the cash builder, but decided to go big and jumped on Jenny’s offer of £80,000 during his round.

Dan told host Bradley Walsh, ‘What have I got to lose?’

He made it to the round thanks to some pushbacks from Jenny.

Contestant Eden Nash previously held the record for solo win after winning £75,000 on the show last year.

When asked how he would spend his winners, Dan said, ‘I think I’ll be staying in New Zealand a little longer than originally planned!’

The Vixen congratulated Dan and said, “Sensational. Dan deserves every cent of that, that was a sensational achievement.’

Fans went wild for the win and took to Twitter to greet his success.

One person wrote: ‘Wow, that’s great. Dan on the Chase, what a great player, congratulations. #TheChase @BradleyWalsh

Another said: ‘Watching The Chase… That guy Dan was amazing!! 80K richer, well done mate.’

A third claimed it was the “biggest chase ever on The Chase that was fun.”

Another marked the moment for Zoe Ball, saying: ‘Did you see Dan win £80k with The Chase ON HIS OWN on International Dan Day!! Couldn’t write it…’

Another simply said: ‘Big Dan on the hunt’ [ok emojis].’

The biggest prize ever on the show was won by a team of four – Diane, Luca, Tim and Gayna – who won £100,000 on The Chase in 2018.