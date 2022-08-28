The Chase Australia: Anne Hegerty disapproves of young Chasers joining

<!–

Are there any problems behind the scenes of Australia’s number 1 quiz show?

Rumors of a rift between the stars of The Chase Australia have surfaced after Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty has long said she wasn’t happy to hear the UK version of the show was hunting younger quizzers.

Her comments on the UK recruiting campaign come as the Australian version of the series welcomes the youngest ever Chaser, 27-year-old Mara Lejins.

Hegerty ‘expressed disappointment’ at move to bring in 20-something Chasers ‘who look like they could be on Love Island,’ reports women’s Day.

She said the tryouts were often done at short notice without the Chasers being informed, adding: “It will be jumped at us. I think we’ll just have to make do with it.’

Ms Hegerty said she would be ‘p**sed off’ if she were replaced by one of the younger recruits because ‘she wouldn’t be as good as me’.

While she was referring to the UK version of The Chase, her comments would likely apply to the Australian show, which airs on Channel Seven.

She is currently in Australia filming new episodes alongside newcomer Ms Lejins, who has joined the program under the gimmick ‘The Smiling Assassin’.

Ms. Lejins, who joins Ms. Hegerty, Mark “The Beast” Labbett and Issa “The Supernerd” Schultz, has warned the contestants that appearances can be deceiving and that they should not underestimate her.

The intelligent blonde wore a pink dress and matching headband in a trailer released earlier this month.

“I only smile when I try to take down contestants. That’s why I always smile,” she said.

Ms Lejins made her debut on Monday, August 8, after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Her introduction comes after Larry Emdur replaced Andrew O’Keefe as host last year.

O’Keefe has fallen out of favor in recent years and was filmed kicking and screaming in the back of a police van in January after being charged with assault.

It was just the latest in a long line of sad scandals for the 50-year-old former Deal or No Deal presenter, who used to be one of Australia’s hottest TV presenters.

His public offenses saw Seven choose not to renew his contract last year.

O’Keefe has had an arduous journey in recent years, from once being named a Member of the Order of Australia for his extensive television and charity work to public outbursts.

He first appeared in court on January 28, but his appearance was postponed so that his mental health could be assessed by magistrate Robert Williams and O’Keefe’s personal psychiatrist Dr. Michael Atherton.