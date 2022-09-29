The charmed lives of the dashing Danish princes being stripped of their titles

As Danish princes, Nikolai and Felix were given a charmed start in life.

The eldest grandsons of Queen Margrethe and Henrik, the King Consort, the boys, 23 and 20, grew up in the royal residences of Copenhagen, holidayed in the royal family’s European properties, and enjoyed all the privileges that came with their titles and the doors it opened.

Even after the divorce of their parents, Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, in 2004, the royals enjoyed the finer things in life, living between the Danish capital and Paris, where their father relocated with his new wife, Princess Marie, in 2020.

However, their grandmother the Queen took her family by surprise yesterday when she stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

Under the agreement, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena will be known as either His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from January 1, 2023. However they will maintain their positions in the order of succession.

Both of Margrethe’s grandsons turned to modelling in their late teens. Pictured with their grandmother in May 2021

Nikolai modelling a short and gloves and a leather bumbag for Dior during Paris fashion week in 2020

The royal looked casual in a knitted sweater and leather trousers as he modelling silver jewellery for the shoot

Nikolai and his mother Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, on the day of his brother Felix’s christening in Moegeltoender church in southern Jutland in 2002

Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, left, the children of Crown Prince Frederick, will retain their royal titles. Meanwhile, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, right, will not be called Princes and Princess anymore, but ‘His or Her Excellencies’

Joachim married Countess Alexandra in Copenhagen in 1995 after a whirlwind courtship, and the couple welcomed Nikolai in 1999, and Felix in 2002.

Their sons were raised between the buzz of Copenhagen – the heart of the Danish royal family – and their parents’ residences in Europe, notably The Château de Cayx, near Toulouse, in France, where the family liked to spend their summer holidays.

The couple and their children also lived in several of the Danish royal family’s grand palaces, including Schackenborg Castle, in Sourthern Jutland, where Joachim settled from 1993 to 2014.

Nikolai studied at Krebs School like his father, before attending the prestigious Herlufsholm School in Næstved until his late teens.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark celebrated his 23rd birthday in August at home with his parents and siblings in Copenhagen. Pictured left with Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13 and Princess Athena, ten

Felix was also educated at Krebs School, before completing is upper secondary education at Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium. He was the first member of the Danish royal family to attend a public upper secondary school.

Joachim and Alexandra split in 2005 in what was the Danish family’s first divorce since 1846.

At the time, Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen expressed his Government’s “great regret” at the news in a statement.

‘It is a difficult and deeply personal decision that the prince and princess have had to make together,’ he said. ‘It is a big decision that we must all respect and understand.’

The couple remained amicable and have come together on several occasions to support their children or mark family milestones.

Countess Alexandra was given the curtesy to retain the title ‘princess’ upon remarrying.

The grandson of Queen Margrethe made royal swoons in his official birthday portraits, pictured, before taking to modelling

Nikolai with his stepmother Princess Marie, siblings, and father Prince Joachim, on the balcony of Amalienborg palace during the Danish Queen’s 78th Birthday in April 2018

Prince Joachim remarried in 2008, to Marie Cavalier, who is now known as Princess Marie.

The advertising exec was born and raised in Paris, and met the Danish prince in 2005.

Their courtship lasted two years before their engagement was made official, with their wedding taking place in 2008.

Joachim had two more children with Marie, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, who live in Paris with the couple.

After leaving high-school, Nikolai started a two-year military program at the Royal Danish Army’s Sergeant School, but dropped out after two months, feeling a career in the military would not suit him.

He took to the runway instead.

Prince Felix looking moody in a modelling shot. The royal is just starting his modelling career after having quit his military training last year

Nikolai and Felix with their parents, Princess Marie and Prince Joachim, during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne on September 10

Nikolai caught international attention in 2018 when he walked in the Burberry show at London Fashion week, before a front row that included Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Watts, Zendaya, and Idris Elba.

He is signed to Scoop Models agency in Denmark and has been enjoying high profile modelling gigs ever since. In February, he sent royal fans into a frenzy when he graced the cover of Vogue Scandinavia.

The 22-year-old oozed sophistication when appearing in the magazine and looked effortlessly stylish in a matching pink Dior jacket and trousers as he posed in front of a number of colourful flowers.

When he is not modelling, Nikolai is studying Business Administration and Service Management at the In 2019, Prince Nikolai began his B education at Copenhagen Business School.

Last year he was living in Paris as part of a school exchange, and could see his younger siblings and his dad more easily.

His younger brother Felix has since then followed into his footsteps and posed in a series of moody snaps for jeweller Georg Jensen’s new Reflect collection in February this year.

The handsome royals have grown up in the spotlight, thanks to being the Queen’s grandsons, but they were always expected to be working royals

Growing up, Felix and Nikolai were never afraid to show their cheeky side in front of the cameras

At the end of last year, he started training at the Royal Danish Military Academy to become an Army Lieutenant, but in October it was announced that he’d quit after just two months because it ‘wasn’t for him’.

Prince Felix chose to make his modelling debut for jeweller Georg Jensen, appearing in pictures and an advert promoting the new Reflect collection of necklaces, earrings and rings.

The royal is further down the line of succession, pursuing his own career path rather than being a ‘working royal’ was expected choice for Felix even before his grandmother’s announcement, and modelling is certainly a popular choice for minor royals across the globe.

The two handsome royals are naturals at making fans swoon by showing off their good looks in snaps

Nikolai in a loose, tailored suit on the runway during the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 in Paris in 2018

Left Nikolai wearing a pastel suit for Dior in 2018 at Paris Fashion Week. Right: The royal strutting his stuff on the runway in January 2020

No further detail was given about his plans for the future, but it now seems the youngster is eyeing up a career in modelling.

While they are growing to be their own person, Felix and Nikolai do attend royal events on occasion.

They both looked very dapper as they attended the celebrations for their grandmother’s golden jubilee with their parents in early September.

But it is not known how their change of status will impact their public appearances as royals.

Nikolai has become a runway staple at every fashion show after making his debut for Burberry in 2018, left. Right, pictured walking for Dior Homme Menswear that same year

Nikolai showing off his royal smoulder in a floral jacket while posing for Vogue Scandinavia in February

Queen Margrethe, 82, announced the move in a statement yesterday, saying she hoped it would allow her grandchildren to ‘shape their own lives without being limited by the special considerations and duties’ that comes with a formal affiliation with the Danish Royal Family.

The four children of Margrethe’s eldest son and heir Crown Prince Frederik, and his Australian-born wife Crown Princess Mary – Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – will maintain their titles.

It is seen as a move to streamline the monarchy – in echoes of King Charles’ desire for the British Royal Family, and those of other European royal households.

A statement released yesterday by the Danish Royal Household read: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty the Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

Nikolai sent royal fans into a frenzy when he posed on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia in February

Felix quit his military training last October because it ‘wasn’t for him’ and set his sights on modelling, a suiting career for the good-looking royal

Felix made his modelling debut in February by posing in a series of moody snaps for jeweller Georg Jensen’s new Reflect collection

‘In May 2016, it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse.

‘Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth have to be addressed as Excellencies.

‘The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adaptations that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

‘With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.

‘All four grandchildren maintain their places in the order of succession,’ concluded the statement.