The Challenge: Suzan Mutesi ditches the glam for a Macca’s run in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s the Ugandan-Australian socialite about to make her reality TV debut on Channel 10’s grueling new series The Challenge.

And the usually glamorous Suzan Mutesi ditched her fashionable outfit on Tuesday for a quiet Macca’s run in Sydney’s Waterloo.

Suzan kept it casual in a black Stax crop top which she paired with ripped denim shorts and knee-high stiletto boots.

The usually glamorous Suzan Mutesi ditched her fashionable outfit on Tuesday for a quiet Macca’s run in Sydney’s Waterloo

She completed her look with a puffer jacket and carried her essentials in a bum bag.

The sighting comes just days after Suzan returned home after a short trip to Buenos Aires, where she filmed The Challenge alongside the likes of Brooke Blurton, Jack Vidgen and Cyrell Paule.

Mutesi also witnessed Konrad-Bień Stephen’s reported affair with his opponent Megan Marx.

Suzan kept it casual in a black Stax crop top which she paired with ripped denim shorts and knee-high stiletto boots

Asked about the rumors of the romance, Suzan told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that she would not “confirm or deny” anything.

It comes after two different sources spoke on Monday about the couple’s rendezvous, with one revealing: ‘Oh my gosh! The drama is insane. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx].

Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie [Chatfield, his ex-girlfriend] was over because she broke up with her.’

She completed her look with a puffer jacket and carried her essentials in a bum bag

The influencer, with a whopping 1.1 million followers on Instagram, bought a medium McChicken meal and a bottle of water

Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, about two hours after the story became public.

She said she and Konrad were “completely fine” but would not comment on the breakup until her ex is back from Argentina.

‘Hi! I’ve seen the articles about Konrad. He’s out of the country, so I won’t say anything about it until he gets home.

The sighting comes just days after Suzan returned home after a short trip to Buenos Aires, where she filmed The Challenge with the likes of Brooke Blurton, Jack Vidgen and Cyrell Paule.

Mutesi also witnessed Konrad-Bień Stephen’s reported affair with his co-star Megan Marx

When asked about the rumors of the romance, Suzan told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that she would not “confirm or deny” anything.

‘Can’t everyone be so dramatic and relax? And if the paparazzi can get their daily photo of me picking up dog poop, I can also drink a cup of coffee in peace.’

The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t keep their hands off each other when the cameras started rolling.

“On the first night of filming, he made contact with Megan. I didn’t know what was happening,” they said.

Konrad (left) is said to have been in touch with Megan Marx (right), who is also newly single, shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires to film The Challenge, which will air on Channel 10 later this year

Konrad’s ex Abbie Chatfield acknowledged the split on Instagram on Monday, saying the couple was “all fine” and would not comment until he returned from Argentina.

Suzan last made headlines in June when she was spotted out on a date with British prankster David Walliams.

According to an onlooker, the couple “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” and shared a passionate kiss as they watched Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

“They were in the front, we had to walk past them to get into our seats,” said the spy.