The Challenge Australia: Suzan Mutesi Photoshops her own cast photo

Sydney socialite Suzan Mutesi has been caught Photoshopping her Instagram posts in the past, but her latest attempt is reaching new levels of bizarre.

The 36-year-old was caught again this week airbrushing herself, this time editing her official cast photo for Channel 10’s new reality show The Challenge Australia.

‘She said Yass! Challenge accepted Australia!’ Suzan wrote in the caption, alongside a heavily edited photo of herself from Monday’s cast announcement.

Sydney socialite Suzan Mutesi was once again caught photoshopping her Instagram posts this week. This time she airbrushed her official cast photo for Channel 10’s new reality show The Challenge Australia. The original is on the left, while her manipulated version is on the right

The photo Suzan uploaded featured a flattering Instagram filter, smoothing out her imperfections and digitally added makeup.

But the original photo, posted on The challenge‘s official Instagram account, showed that she looked very different from the photo she posted.

It’s not the first time the former fashion designer has been called out for editing her look online.

She was suspected of using an editing app like Facetune or FaceApp in April after uploading a photo of herself in a hotel pool in Bali.

Her face looked suspiciously smooth and shiny, and a different shade from her body—a dead surprise from a FaceApp retouch.

Adding to the speculation was a short and seemingly unedited video of Suzan in the same pool, which showed that she looked different and much more natural.

Suzan was suspected of using an editing app like Facetune or FaceApp in April after uploading this photo of herself in a hotel pool in Bali

However, the difference could be due to a number of other reasons such as lighting and angles.

When approached for comment at the time, Suzan admitted that she was a fan of Instagram filters, but clarified that her trip to Bali was completely raw.

“Personally I have nothing against a goods filter or glamorous FaceTune or Photoshop!” she explained.

“Seriously, I love them and we all use them. The Bali trip was not a stock footage or photo shop. I went on an Easter holiday and stayed in a 4.5-star hotel,” she continues.

“They have private villas with a pool. I was offered the option of a floating breakfast in the pool. With an iPhone Pro, a good angle, and knowing your measurements, anyone can do this easily. You don’t need Photoshop or stock footage.’

The socialite was previously forced to deny Photoshopping allegations in December 2021 after influencer watchdog account Celeb Spellcheck flagged some questionable images on her page.

In the photos, she appeared to have clumsily edited herself into stock photos of airplanes.

One image, posted by Suzan in December 2020, appeared to show her atop a seaplane, with her hand barely touching the side of the plane due to the seemingly awkward assembly.

But in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Suzan denied that she had edited her photos at all, saying: “If so… [Photoshopped]I wouldn’t mind owning it.’

Suzan shared a suspicious-looking photo of herself in front of a plane in September, prompting a fan to ask, “What app do you use to do this? Please share I need to edit a photo background hehe’

‘To be successful in life you have to have a vision and then think big. Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of my mentors, says these are his five tips for success…”

Then she listed the five tips: “Have a vision, think big, don’t listen to the naysayers, do your best and give back.”

“And I do that for myself and my followers,” she continued. “They try to inspire to pursue and fulfill their dreams.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: “Honestly impressed with the photoshop skills,” while another said, “Wow, that’s a terrible job.”

‘This one [seaplane] post was posted 12 months ago in December 2020. But I took that photo in 2019. There’s nothing wrong with having a dream.’

In the photo in question, Susan was standing in front of the plane next to a travel bag, which cast no shadow and stood at an odd angle on the ground.

Despite questions from fans, Susan has refused to Photoshop her images

‘It’s a real location their! I didn’t have to edit the background! The plants are real, we were lucky’, Suzan reacted.

The commentator replied, ‘Huh? This photo has been edited dear – you can see haha ​​what plants?’

Suzan then called the commentator “seedy” for asking the question.

Asked why it was obscure, the fan insisted he was “just asking a question,” adding, “I wanted to use it, but it seems too obvious.”

Without giving anything away, Susan replied, “I know, dear. I was teasing! You know that.’