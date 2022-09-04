The Challenge Australia: Channel 10 release full celebrity line up

<!–

Channel 10 has announced the full list of reality stars who will compete alongside athletes in the new season of the grueling new game show The Challenge.

Konrad Bie-Stephen and Megan Marx have both been confirmed for the series after their steamy fling followed his secret breakup with Abbie Chatfield.

Brooke Blurton from the bachelor has signed up, as have MAFS bride Cyrell Paule, David Subritzky from I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! and Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm.

Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen will compete with bachelor franchise alumni Ciarran Stott, Brittany Hockley, Jessica Brody and Kiki Morris for the $100,000 cash prize.

Representing Survivor is Johnny Eastoe and Brooke Jowett, while Conor Curran represents MasterChef Australia.

Sydney actress Suzan Mutesi has also been cast, despite not having any connection to reality TV.

Sources on set have told Daily Mail Australia that Conor will disrupt the show as the season’s ‘villain’.

Contestants will compete ‘in a game of secrets, spies and lies’ while away from friends and family during the series filmed in Buenos Aires.

In addition to the prize money, the two winners will represent Australia internationally at The Challenge: Global Championship.

It follows revelations that Jessika Power pulled out of the show at 11pm after the producers told her her agreed fee would be cut due to budget cuts.

“Jessika was packed and ready to leave but 10 called for a last minute meeting where they told her her salary would be cut in half,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

According to the well-placed source, Jessika would take home twice the amount of her co-stars, who each got about $3,000 a week.