The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart reveals rapper T.I. punched him in the face over kiss on the cheek

Drew Taggert of the Chainsmoker has confessed to having a bit of a falling out with TI

On Tuesday, half of the EDM pop duo took to the group’s TikTok platform and revealed that he gave the rapper a kiss on the cheek, to which the rapper responded by punching him in the face.

“TI literally punched me in the face,” Taggart, 32, confessed in the clip as bandmate Alex Pall laughs in the background. “We’re in a mood and I gave him a kiss on the cheek — it was all my fault.”

At the top of the one-minute video, Taggart was seen hanging out with TI in a crowded club while people danced to the pulsing music.

The two artists posed for pictures, sometimes side by side, and talked just before things went wrong.

The clip quickly transitions into a moving vehicle, where Taggart admits to Pall that he kissed TI and that he responded by punching him in the face.

“It was all my fault,” Taggart quickly adds.

The musician continued: ‘And he said, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, “OK,” he pushed me away and I was like, “Okay, my mistake.”‘

The Chainsmokers star repeated: “He punched me in the face, and I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he said, ‘Okay, cool, we’re good,’ which got a laugh from both of them and another person in the car.

Taggart would go on to say that this ‘the weirdest interaction ever.’

He again took responsibility for the incident, saying, “TI is absolutely right here.”

“I felt the vibrations way too hard and I kissed TI on the cheek,” he added, making everyone laugh at the same time again. ‘And he punched me in the face for it! It’s all right.’

The next day, TI (née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.), 41, spoke about the incident in an Instagram Live session, not long after he woke up and found the clip that had been sent to him.

Laughing with a smile on his face, he joked that ‘You all need me in the news cycle. Yeah man, I’m sure it’s something different every three weeks.’

“First of all, I like The Chainsmokers,” he began, rummaging through his cupboards in his kitchen for tea.

“I have nothing negative to say, we just had to work through some stuff and we worked it through,” says the Live Your Life star, adding: “We’ve come to a much better place – you dig.. I have nothing but good things to say about them. Good guys.’

He went on to say he “don’t want to go into details” about the incident, but stopped when he burst out laughing again.

“There really isn’t much to the story you would have heard yet,” he explained when he stopped giggling.

As he continued to make his tea, he explained: “I think the most important thing to take with us is that after that we had a drink, had a shot and moved on,” he said.

And while TI never specifically mentioned the kiss or punch in the clip, he did say that Taggart just took things too far and that he didn’t want any “sugar” from him.

“Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know,” TI said. “I’d love to have you on ExpediTIously if you can find the time to just sit down and chop it up. I’d love to do it with you if you guys have some time to spare. Let’s taste an atmosphere.’