The Cavoodle has been revealed as the most popular dog breeds in Australia for 2022

1. Goldendoodles and Poodle Mixes

“Some of these dogs are really sweet, but a lot of them are crazy, crazy hyper, can’t sit still for two seconds. We’ve had some really aggressive ones too.

‘Ear infections from the wazoo, so expensive care, they are mixed breed. Too much maintenance for me.’

2. German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois

“They have the potential to be really great dogs, good police dogs, good rescue scenarios, but 95 percent of the ones we see in the clinic want to bite you in the face because they’re not properly trained.

“I know I wouldn’t be able to train them properly because I don’t have the time. If you’re thinking about getting one of these dogs, don’t take it lightly as they need a lot of training and attention.”

dr. Terrell’s list also included German Shepherds (left), which she said can be aggressive if not properly trained, as well as Chihuahuas (right) that she referred to as “ankle biters.”

3. Short-snouted or short-snouted dogs such as French bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers and shih tzus

“Some of them are so cute and so sweet, but they can’t breathe, literally can’t breathe.

‘They snore, I already have a man who snores, that’s all I need. Skinfold dermatitis, allergies, yeast, stinky, gassy, ​​it’s a no from me.”

4. Chihuahua

‘Not my cup of tea: afraid I’ll step on them, most likely would have been bitten if I had one, they’re usually one person dogs.

“We’ve got some that are super sweet, the rest are ankle biters.”

5. Chinese Crested and Hairless Dogs

‘The dogs are fine, I don’t like hairless animals. They are zitty, they are a bit greasy, same with cats. I say no.’