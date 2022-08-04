The Cave in Bali restaurant with a seven course menu and light show

Traveling foodies rush to dine at an enchanting high-end restaurant in a breathtaking cave in Bali.

The Cave is an underground fine dining restaurant that serves a seven-course meal alongside a spectacular light show at The Edge, Uluwatu resort, an hour south of Denpasar.

Diners are treated to an immersive experience as magical moving images are projected onto the walls of the ancient cave as they feast on the deliciously elegant dishes and sip wine and cocktails.

The cave was discovered in 2013 during the construction of a new villa on the resort and was transformed into a unique restaurant where guests sit between the stalactites and stone walls.

Popular TikToker Adrian Widjonarko recently shared his ‘surreal’ visit to The Cave with his 102,000 followers in a now viral video.

‘It was another one of the most unique dining experiences I’ve ever encountered! The light performance displays are simply fascinating! Must see when you visit,” the Sydney foodie captioned the clip.

One viewer said The Cave had “full Aladdin vibes,” while another called it “absolutely awesome.”

The seven-course men have been meticulously curated by executive chef Ryan Clift, who has worked in restaurants around the world and alongside top chefs including Melbourne’s Shannon Bennett.

With three shifts a day and seating for just 22 guests, booking is essential and fills up quickly, so eager eaters should be quick to secure their spot

There are several breaks between dishes and light shows where guests have the opportunity to explore the beautiful cave with their own safety helmet and headlamp.

Visitors can choose a standard seven-course menu for 1,400,000 Indonesian Rupiah, which is approximately $134 AUD, or the seven-course menu with wine and cocktails for 3,200,000 IDR equivalent to approximately $307 AUD.