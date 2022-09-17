The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 reveal what they look like OUT of drag

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under left its mark on our sunburnt country after the franchise garnered millions of fans around the world.

The second season of the Stan Original series – featuring queens from Australia and New Zealand – premiered on July 30 and will conclude with the grand finale on Saturday night.

While fans may be familiar with the queens on the runway, here’s what the epic stars of the 2022 season look like when they’re dragging.

Kween Kong aka Thomas Fonua

Kween Kong, 29, is originally from New Zealand and is of Tongan and Samoan descent and currently lives in Adelaide.

She is the matriarch of Haus of Kong, a drag collective that aims to change the lives of young recruits, both on and off stage.

Of the three finalists, Kween has had the toughest period after landing in the bottom two twice, taking two wins and finishing her other weeks as safe or at rock bottom.

Spankie Jackzon aka Blair Macbeth

Spankie Jackzon, 37, is a New Zealand drag artist best known for winning the $10,000 cash prize in the Kiwi series House of Drag.

She is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade, which brings drag to small towns in Aotearoa.

This drag veteran had a rough start when she landed in the bottom two in the first week, but has since racked up three wins and the other weeks ended on a high for her – she will be one of three finalists on Saturday night.

Hannah Conda aka Chris Collins

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda, 30, took a leap of faith and made his way to Sydney in 2015.

She co-founded ‘Drag Storytime’ in 2016, where she reads to children dressed in drag to teach them about inclusion, acceptance and love.

Hannah has had a decent run this season with three maxi challenges to her name, and despite finishing in the bottom two last week, she will finish the series as a finalist.

Molly Poppinz aka Ricky Eldridge

Molly Poppinz, 30, originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to tow in her hometown of Newcastle, NSW.

She was crowned Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’ in 2018, before returning to Newcastle to build a thriving drag community.

She entered the show with a bang, doing the maxi challenge in the very first week, but it was her only win as she slowly declined before being sent home by Hannah Conda last week.

Beverly Kills aka Reece Perry Jackson

Beverly Kills, 21, started doing drag just a few months after she turned 18.

Not just a pretty face, she offers something extra with her burlesque, including a good whiplash and some fire-breathing.

She spent most of her time on Down Under in the safe zone, before landing in the bottom two twice and later being sent home by Kween Kong in episode six.

Yuri Guaii

Yuri Guaii, 25, started at the age of 18 and has been doing drag for eight years, which brought her into the Auckland drag scene.

She studied fashion design, her secret weapon is her sewing skills and she is known for creating all of her own show-stopping drag looks.

The polished queen, who has not revealed her real name, won one challenge but was sent home by Molly Poppinz in the fifth episode.

Minnie Cooper aka Aaron Farley

Minnie Cooper, 49, is considered drag royalty on the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career spanning more than 20 years.

In 2016, she was a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent, combining her drag and music theater talents.

She finished seventh after being eliminated by Beverly Kills.

Pomara Fifth aka Brad Kennedy

Growing up in the suburbs of western Sydney, Pomara Fifth, 28, always remained true to herself, never letting bullies and naysayers hold him back for long.

Representing both First Nation Australian and Māori queens, she has a reputation for being a versatile, multi-talented performer and host.

Pomara was sent home by Beverly Kills in the third episode.

Aubrey Haive aka Billy Donagh

Aubrey, 25, is no stranger to being in front of the camera as she is already a budding actor and musical artist.

This fashion-forward queen is originally from Timaru, New Zealand, but is now based in Melbourne.

Kween Kong sent this stylish queen home in the second episode.

Fake fur

The 27-year-old Faúx Fúr has been a regular face and the loudest voice on the Sydney drag scene for seven years.

She is proud to represent her Asian heritage and comes with the greatest heart to uplift others through all of her performances.

The drag queen, who has kept her real name a secret, was sent home by Spankie Jackzon in the first episode.