The Canucks have the players to win — now they need a winning culture

“We guys who have been here for a while, we are tired of showing up and not being a playoff team. We know it’s time.” — Canucks winger Brock Boeser

VANCOUVER – This is the sixth season of Brock Boeser with the Vancouver Canucks. Only captain Bo Horvat is with the team longer.

Elias Pettersson will begin his fifth season in the National Hockey League on Wednesday when the Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers. It is the fourth year for defender Quinn Hughes, the third season as a starting goalkeeper for Thatcher Demko.

Over a three-year period, Pettersson won the Calder Trophy, while Boeser and Hughes finished second in the rookie-of-the-year voting.

But since Horvat’s rookie season in 2014-15, the Canucks have only made the playoffs once – a wild run in 2020 in the fanless Edmonton bubble after a regular season cut to 69 games due to the coronavirus.

“Raising the bar here with the standard and the culture is about the players – the leadership group and what they show the other players,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “What it takes every day, and how to push yourself and what kind of sacrifices and dedication you have to make here.”

“There are a lot of good players here,” said President Jim Rutherford. “But now we want to become a good team.”

While the Canucks hit their 52 . to opennd Still looking for their first Stanley Cup season, everyone in the organization has taken a return to the playoffs as their starting point. Either they enter the Stanley Cup tournament next spring, or they don’t.

Coach Bruce Boudreau has said it will be a “disaster” if the team again fails to earn playoff hockey.

The Canucks are good enough. In addition to their excellent core of young players, led by an emotional and impactful leader in 29-year-old forward JT Miller, Allvin has upgraded the forwards by adding free agents Andrei Kuzmenko and Ilya Mikheyev for skill and speed, and fourth liners Curtis Lazar. and Dakota Joshua for experience and physicality.

But by far the most important change Allvin and Rutherford are trying to orchestrate is the mindset – the culture. Rutherford replaced Jim Benning as head of hockey operations in December and hired Allvin as general manager in January. And since then, their constant theme has been an upgrade of the standards.

It’s not as simple as just wanting to win. No one makes it to the NHL without being fiercely competitive; everyone likes to win. But it’s the details required to achieve it, the sacrifices required, the unique daily focus to do your best and the tremendous mental and physical dedication that winning requires.

Coming from a Stanley Cup-winning organization in Pittsburgh, Rutherford and Allvin noticed upon their arrival in Vancouver that the culture—responsibility—was not the same.

“Sid is the best example,” says Rutherford, referring to Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. “I mean, if he really wanted to play the game in a different way, he could get a lot more points. It’s all about playing the game right, playing 200 feet and winning championships.

“I know players want to get their points because it has to do with how much money they make and all those things. But when you become a competing team, it’s not about individual performance, it’s about what the team achieves.”

It would be spectacularly unfair to blame the young core players of the Canucks for the team’s recent failures.

After a terrible start, Pettersson finished last season with a career-high 32 goals and 68 points. Hughes significantly improved his defensive game while still racking up a 68-point season that shattered decades-old franchise records for a defender.

Boeser was in emotional pain for most of the season, distraught over the demise of his critically ill father, Duke, who died in May. But even as a ghost on some nights, Boeser managed to score 23 goals. Horvat scored a career high of 31 and Demko had a breakthrough season as a starter, becoming a top-10 goalkeeper in the NHL.

With the exception of Demko, all of these players came to the Canucks when there was little expectation of team success. Their individual achievements were celebrated by fans and the media. But winning was a bonus and not really expected until summer 2020.

These players are not the reason why the Canucks failed over the past two seasons. But they are paramount to making the team succeed now. They understand this. In general, they embrace the ideals of responsibility and sacrifice and make winning the only measure that counts.

“Every man has to do better and better; that’s all it is,” says Hughes. “I don’t have to be anyone but myself. But I want to win, and whatever I have to do to make that happen, I’ll try to do.”

“We guys who were here when we weren’t doing so well. . . we’ve learned a lot over the years, especially last year when we started to get that winning culture,” says Boeser. “We’ve had a bit of a taste of what it feels like to win. I think that’s why we all want to taste it more.”

After the regime change in December, the Canucks finished 32-15-10 under Boudreau, missing the playoffs by six points when it looked like they could miss it by 26 in late fall.

Boudreau says his young stars are already changing the culture.

“I think they’ve been bought in that situation for a while,” he says. “I think we started that last year and it was all about winning. In the summer, every time I spoke to them, it was all about winning. No one was talking about specific goals individually. So I believe they are all aligned.”

To help, Allvin Lazar signed as a free agent with the Boston Bruins. He joins an experienced leadership group that includes defenders Luke Schenn, Tyler Myers and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and, of course, attackers Miller and Horvat.

“That’s the most important thing I learned from Boston — just seeing the culture they had,” Lazar says. “Following Patrice Bergeron was the easiest thing ever because, I mean, seeing him sacrifice every day for the good of the team was easy to follow. I’m not going to fill the net, I’m not going to hang those points. But I can handle those winning habits. I think that’s where we can buy into.”

Lazar says that a winning culture is achieved when players take ownership of it and hold each other accountable. He says he could feel it when he first walked into the Bruins locker room. Everyone strived to meet Bergeron’s standards.

“Because if you didn’t, you’d be yelled at — and it wasn’t by the coaches or anything,” Lazar explains. “It was that responsibility in the dressing room. And I think we can instill that here. When you’re young, you’re stubborn. You’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to think you can do more if the team ends up just doing your part. to win. It takes time to learn that.”

Schenn says: “Coaches and management. . . they can’t be careful (players) and be there every day to preach the same about culture. It must come from the room. It’s like no one can let each other off the hook. It’s not personal. You try to do what’s best for the team. That’s the only way you’ll be successful if that responsibility, top to bottom, is held.”

Boudreau says Pettersson, 23, and Hughes, 22, have already become leaders in the Canucks. And no one seems more determined to win than Demko, 26.

Canucks winger Tanner Pearson, another Stanley Cup winner who leads by example, says: “I think our young lads are competitive enough that there comes a point where you’re pretty tired of losing, and you’ll probably do whatever you can turn it around. The last few years have been difficult, so I think and I hope we got to that point.”

“Players in the league don’t realize how quickly a career flies by,” says Allvin. “Speaking of JT Miller who is now 29, he still has seven years here to build his legacy. If someone starts talking about JT Miller or Bo Horvat or Elias Pettersson, no one will remember how many points they had. They are going to remember how many Cups they have won. If you look at the rafters in the Rogers Arena, there are a lot of good hockey players who have retired their jerseys here, and I bet everyone would trade it in for a cup.

“I think this is where this group needs to understand that we haven’t really done anything. As a team and as an organization we have a lot to prove. Every day we step out on the ice, we have something to prove.”