The Candyman’s daughter Lucciana Beynon slips into a skimpy bikini for a beachside photoshoot

Lucciana Beynon has taken a step away from social media in recent months.

But the star, 20, certainly made a splash when she returned to Instagram on Thursday.

Lucciana, daughter of Australian business magnate Travis “The Candyman” Beynon, slipped in a sassy maroon bikini.

The Candyman’s daughter, Lucciana Beynon, 20, (pictured) slipped into a skimpy auburn bikini as she headed to the beach on Thursday for a photo shoot

The London-based model highlighted her incredible curves in the skimpy bikini as she twirled and twirled on the beach.

In the video, she tugged at her bikini bottom and let her raven locks fall over her shoulders.

In a separate photo, she posed in a gray top and panties combination as she leaned against a wall during the shoot.

It comes after Lucciana went public on Valentine’s Day this year with former Love Island UK star Wes Nelson, 23.

She posted a photo to Instagram of her kissing Wes on a balcony next to the caption “mi amour,” which translates to “my love.”

The couple later went to eat at Aqua Shard, on floor 31 of The Shard in London.

Looking spectacular in a leopard print dress, Lucciana opted for a glossy makeup palette and styled her raven black hair loosely.

Lucciana is a favorite among swimwear brands and even walked the runway at Miami Swim Wee

The genetically blessed couple is rarely seen together on social media and prefers to keep it private.

Despite recently going “Instagram Official,” the pair has actually been an item since April of last year.

“Wes met Lucciana in Dubai and it wasn’t long before they were spending more time together,” a source told MailOnline at the time.

Lucciana later showed off her own incredible figure in a neutral toned bra and panties

“Lucciana supports Wes’ music career while she has ambitious plans for her modeling work, they certainly inspire each other to do well.”

Lucciana’s father Travers “The Candyman” Beynon made his millions in the tobacco industry but is also known for his playboy ways.

He often hosts extravagant parties in his lavish 15-bedroom mansion on the Gold Coast.