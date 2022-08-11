The Canadian Online Gambling Industry in Numbers

Canada, always rooted in many sports disciplines as games, also turns out to be a leader when it comes to online gambling. Having almost 20 million active players in the internet casino sphere, it ranks high in recent studies on how much money nations spend playing. Turns out, some of the rankings place Canada in the #8 place, meaning the country is one of the leaders in the virtual gambling space.

But what exactly makes the activity so appealing to players? Well, there are several reasons why, and we’ll try to cover the most important ones in this article. In addition, we’ll also cover some other interesting statistics and numbers worth mentioning. Buckle up, as we’re about to discover why the Canadians can’t get enough of real money gaming at all!

Fan favorite games

Nowadays, online casino websites offer a wide range of games and betting options to choose from. The offer needs to be extensive and attractive, in order to bring new clients in and retain the veterans, who quickly and often get bored. When fresh people get involved, they often tend to find the best payout online casino in Canada on various ranking websites. That’s because there are many lists and comparisons, showcasing different games and free bonuses, which are supposed to attract new players.

Some of the top popular games include slot machine simulators, live-hosted games broadcasted with chat, and classic card game tournaments with poker and blackjack. All of these choices allow players to compete, experience the thrills of gambling and score real cash wins any time. Also, worth mentioning, that the sports betting scene is rapidly taking over.

Demographic data

As surprising as it may sound, the male/female ratio is almost even when it comes to the gambling industry online, with men taking 56% of the player base. Most internet players tend to go for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. Allowing them to play on websites such as Playamo casino, which even gives the option of a fast registration and casino deposits. It is slowly becoming a standard in the sphere.

We are also seeing the biggest number of players between the age of 18-35, which is obviously a no-brainer. As most young people tend to be very active on the web, they’re usually also the main target group of virtual casino providers. The youngsters are usually attracted by well-developed graphics, easy access while traveling, and generous bonuses. Another advantage responsible for the casino development in Canada is the low entry-level, requiring little to no investment to start playing with real money. This allows even the low-income players to enjoy the possibility of hitting the jackpot and increasing their financial situation.

Size of the industry

With over 2000+ active gambling websites in Canada now, it is safe to say that the industry is doing great and constantly evolving. The online casino all time high in the 2020 lockdown, resulting in the best revenues ever during the pandemic. We also know that Canadians tend to spend more money per capita than their rivals from the US and UK together. An average Canadian spends more than 800$ per year, and the gambling scene generates $2.6 billion in revenue, with almost half of it coming from online casinos.

These numbers speak for themselves, but could become even more jaw-dropping if the laws and regulations aren’t as strict for the casino developers. Because of the state of the law, many underground websites take advantage of the situation, which only makes the government lose money as a result. That being said, our fellow Canadians, and we are full of hope for the industry to improve and become even more accessible and safe than it currently is.

Conclusion

As you can see from the statistics mentioned above, Canadians fell in love with online casinos, and the relationship will most likely last for a long time. Having easy access to an unlimited amount of virtual games and sports bets, people enjoy the exciting element of playing with real money. And they certainly like winning the pot even more!

Whether you’re a newbie just getting started or a high-rolling veteran, you’re probably just as happy to see more players getting involved and more games being available. We wish you all the best on your gambling journey and as always – remember to play responsibly!