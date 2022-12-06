The Canadian Down & Feather Company offers a 30% discount on everything during their holiday sale

<!–

Do you want to give them a gift this Christmas that they use a few times or something they use every night for eight hours a night? If it’s the latter, you need to know about the Canadian Down & Feather Company.

Made in Ontario and with a worldwide reputation for the comfort of their bedding, the Canadian Down & Feather Company has a range of Christmas gifts you can buy to help loved ones rest more, sleep deeper and make the most of their free time. And the best news is, if you shop before Dec. 17, you can save 30 percent on absolutely everything and get free shipping to anywhere in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Ideal for front sleepers, the soft version of this pillow helps align your neck and put you in the best breathing position so your body is full of oxygen as you rest and recover. The filling is 550 loft duck down. Down is made up of small, fuzzy clusters, so down pillows are very soft, sinking, and soft. It is also available in medium and firm for side and back sleepers. Store

Buy as a gift for a partner and experience the benefits yourself. Or treat your parents to the highest level of comfort they’ve ever experienced and buy them pillows that will support their head and align their spine.

From top mattresses that will transform the surface you lie on down duvets that you never want to leave, there are Christmas gift ideas for all budgets and sleeping needs.

And if you’re not sure yet what you want for Christmas, maybe you should write “good night” on it and ask your loved ones to buy you something special from the Canadian Down & Feather Company website.

If you order within the week, you are guaranteed delivery before Christmas. Here are some highlights from the gift guide that might grab your attention.

We all know someone who constantly complains that they are cold. The best way to stop their moaning is to warm them up with a seriously thick comforter. The comforter is filled with 700 loft goose down farmed by Hutterites in Alberta, Canada. It comes all season long to keep you warm in the winter and warm but breathable in the summer. Store

It’s very common to overheat and sweat at night, but there are options for cooling down. A summer duvet keeps them comfortable and gives them room to breathe at the same time. The cotton shell is 360 thread count, so it’s soft and quiet. It is also a lightweight duvet, because the higher the down, the better the insulating properties and the less you need. Store

If you’re spending someone with a penchant for the finer things, you can’t go wrong with the 850 Loft Hutterite goose down comforter. This comforter is made in Canada with 500 thread count cotton and 850 loft Canadian goose down, making it super soft, fluffy, cloud-like and luxurious. Store

Back sleepers need some soft support not to push the head up too much, but to keep it from tipping too far back! The Hutterite down pillow combines the support of feathers with the softness of down for the best of both worlds. Store

Front sleepers need a softer, flatter pillow for even neck alignment and to prevent excessive swelling around the face. The gel microfiber pillow is recommended to provide support and mimic the soft feel of down without being too bulky. Even better, they’re on sale for just $36 right now. Store

Side sleepers need quite a bit of support for even neck alignment. Most side sleepers need a feather pillow like the best-selling down perfect pillow, now reduced to $55. The spring core provides excellent support for full body alignment all night long. Store