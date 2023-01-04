The California cop will not face charges for killing a bystander while firing at a suspect

GUADALUPE — A California police officer faces no criminal charges for accidentally killing a bystander while firing at a suspect last year, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Juan Olvera-Preciado, 59, of Guadalupe, died at the scene on the night of August 21, 2021 in the small coastal town in Santa Barbara County.

A bullet ricocheted off the ground and traveled about 53 yards before hitting Olvera-Preciado in the head as he sat in a parked car, said a report from the DOJ, which is required by state law to investigate shootings by law enforcement that killed unarmed civilians.

Police had stopped a man suspected of starting a small fire who had two active warrants for his arrest, authorities said.

During a brief chase, police said the man refused to stop and then took his hand out of the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be holding a gun, though only a small black butane torch was found at the scene, authorities said.

Officer Miguel Jaimes fired three shots, which missed the suspect, who fell to the ground and was arrested.

One bullet ricocheted off the ground and passed through the ajar car door before striking Olvera-Preciado as he sat in his vehicle in a driveway, the report said.

The DOJ report said the night scene was “pitch dark” at the intersection where the shots were fired, and officers could not see the driveway from their positions.

According to the report, Jaimes acted in “lawful self-defense” and was not criminally liable for the bystander’s death.

“Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges,” the report concluded.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Olvera-Preciado’s family, friends and everyone who knew him,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “His death was tragic and nothing can make up for the loss of a loved one.”

Bonta said his office has recommended changes to the Guadalupe Police Department “to increase public confidence and keep our communities safe.”

Those recommendations include requiring officers to use de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques – when possible – as an alternative to the use of force, and developing guidelines for “situational awareness” policies to reduce the risk of harm of innocent bystanders.