The Caledonian Hotel ordered to remove an Australian flag

A pub with its roof in danger of being demolished over a giant historic Australian flag hopes ‘common sense’ will prevail to stop this.

The Caledonian Hotel in the town of Singleton in the NSW Hunter region, northwest of Sydney, has also been threatened with a $500,000 fine for the offending flag.

The massive design, featuring a prominent Union Jack in the corner of the red tin roof with a prominent Federation star below and an image of the Southern Cross, was Australia’s first unofficial flag.

Singleton Council says it’s an unauthorized construction on a listed building and is under threat of demolition, but it’s unclear if this means just the roof or the building as a whole.

A spokesperson for the hotel said it was never intended to get into a dispute.

“There is no fight against the council,” the spokesman said.

“We never thought we’d have to post a development application to raise the Australian flag. Hopefully common sense will prevail and we will all go out happy.’

According to the spokesman, the flag was a symbol of freedom.

“The flag is the original Australian constitutional flag from the 1900s,” the spokesman said.

The pub, which gained fame for defying Covid restrictions, says it has received overwhelming public support

‘In the world wars Australians fought under that flag. So what matters is what it represents. It’s about what Australia stands for.’

The Caledonian Hotel became a rallying point for people who opposed the Covid restrictions on hospitality establishments last year, leading tax collector Brad Hill in a bitter feud with Sydney shock jock Ray Hadley.

Hadley answered the board’s rhetorical question as he turned to Mr. Hill.

“Ray is the pain in the ass that will continue to drive you crazy until you start complying with health regulations,” Hadley said.

“Ray will continue to do what he has done in the past, hold you accountable you complete fool.”

The hotel’s spokesperson said the venue’s attitude had been misrepresented by the media.

“We are not anti-vaxxers. We are for freedom of choice,” the spokesperson said.

‘Freedom to choose, the government has too much power and they should never have had that power.

‘Freedom of choice, freedom to choose what basically goes into your body. You must be able to choose not to be forced.’

The flag was created in January by local roofers and painters after Mr Hill was fined $1,000 in December for serving people who had not been vaccinated during October’s Covid restrictions.

Sydney radio station 2GB morning host Ray Hadley claimed credit for tipping off the police.

Emotions run high on the Caledonian Hotel’s Facebook page as the pub prepares to meet with the council

In response, the hotel put up a sign in the hall that read ‘who is Ray?’ the talkback show host blasted a furious beam at Mr Hill, calling him an obscenity in the air.

In the latest post on its Facebook page on the matter, the hotel says it has received “overwhelming support regarding the Australian heritage flag which is proudly displayed on the roof of our hotel”.

The hotel said there will be a meeting with the council next week where it will ask for help “with a development application that will hopefully help solve the current problem.”

The post was liked by outspoken former Nationals MP George Christensen.

The pub has also counted leading Conservative political figures, Liberal Senator Matt Caravan and former Deputy Prime Minister and current Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce among its patrons.

Singleton Council told Daily Mail Australia it first told the pub to take down the flag in February following a complaint from a member of the public.

With no application to make the change, the council issued a second notice in August but said it wanted to discuss the matter despite issuing a demolition order.

“The Council encourages the owners to work with the Council to resolve the matter,” a statement said.

In its Facebook post, the pub asked people to remain polite.

“We ask people to be kind and courteous to others at all times,” it reads.

“There are many good citizens in every council across Australia who are doing an excellent job going beyond their work as councillors.

“We want to emphasize that you should treat others the same way we all want to be treated. Kindness, love, courtesy and dignity will always prevail.

“We thank you and ask you to be kind to ALL.”

The 224 responses showed that emotions were running high about the issue.

“Hello, I’m the lady from Bundaberg QLD who called you in tears on Monday morning to give you my support,” one commenter wrote.

“What the f**k is the problem with flying the Australian flag FFS if you are a person who has taken offense at the flag where you don’t belong in Australia,” read another comment.

“God bless you for standing up against tyranny and standing up for freedom again and again – if the flag representing our country is offensive and if the flag is both red and blue, the red flag is the real flag of the people, offends the flag our Anzacs we fought for, please re-evaluate your eligibility for citizenship…” wrote another.

‘Good luck with the meeting – Shame Shame Singleton Council’.

According to real estate website realcommercial.com.au the pub was for sale in may

‘The Caledonian Hotel meets all requirements with a large landholding, 15 gaming rights, 14 accommodation rooms, on-site parking and managed by operators from one location. There will be great interest,” the listing said.

However, it appears that the pub has not changed hands.