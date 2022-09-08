The brutal moment Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe is asked if he will resign

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia’s most powerful banker was brutally asked if he would step down for raising interest rates five times, despite promising there would be no hike before 2024.

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe was confronted on Thursday with an uneasy question from Network Ten editor Hugh Riminton asking if he would quit, noting that he hated both the far-left Greens and right-wing Nationals senator Matt Canavan.

“You’ve accomplished the unthinkable – you’ve managed to get Queensland conservative Matt Canavan on a unity ticket with the Greens,” said Riminton.

“Both have called this week for you to be fired.

“What do you say to people who think your resignation would help?”

Dr Lowe turned down a call to stop.

“I can assure you that I have no intention of resigning,” he told the Anika Foundation luncheon.

Australia’s most powerful banker was rudely asked if he would step down for raising interest rates five times, despite promising there would be no hike before 2024. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe (pictured) was told dealing with an awkward question from Hugh Riminton, National Affairs editor-in-chief of Network Ten. asking if he would quit, noting how he hated both hard Greens right-wing Nationals backbencher Matt Canavan

Strangely enough, Dr. Lowe told the forum that he received praise from people for raising interest rates, which have risen this year at the fastest pace since 1994, after being asked about inequality on RU OK Day.

“It may come as a surprise to you that some people write to me, ‘Thanks for the higher interest rates,'” he said.

‘Most people with a mortgage don’t like a higher interest rate, that puts pressure on their budget.’

dr. Lowe also disputed a suggestion he promised last year to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.1 percent “at the earliest” until 2024.

The Reserve Bank boss clashed with Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd, who noted that spot interest rates had now risen by 2.25 percentage points since May and asked if Australians should prepare for a 3.5 percent cash interest rate.

“I’m not sure you listened to my answer to the previous question,” Dr. Lowe said, laughing.

‘I don’t like doing this, but may I correct you?

“Because I didn’t promise interest rates would rise.”