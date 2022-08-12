The brightest stars in the night sky can strip Neptune-sized planets down to their rocky cores

Artist’s concept of a planet the size of Neptune, left, around a blue type A star. Astronomers at UC Berkeley have discovered a hard-to-find gas giant around one of these bright, but short-lived stars, right on the edge of the hot desert from Neptune, where the star’s strong radiation is likely to rob every giant planet of its gas. Credit: Steven Giacalone, UC Berkeley



Over the past 25 years, astronomers have found thousands of exoplanets orbiting stars in our galaxy, but more than 99% of them orbit smaller stars — from red dwarfs to stars slightly more massive than our sun, which is considered an average-sized star. .

Few have been discovered around even more massive stars, such as A-type stars — bright blue stars twice the size of the Sun — and most of the exoplanets observed are as large as Jupiter or larger. Some of the brightest stars in the night sky, such as Sirius and Vega, are A stars.

University of California, Berkeley, astronomers now report a new planet the size of Neptune — called HD 56414 b — orbiting one of these hot-burning but short-lived A-type stars, hinting at why so few gas giants smaller than Jupiter have been observed. around the brightest 1% of the stars in our galaxy.

Current exoplanet detection methods find planets with short, fast orbits around their stars most easily, but this newfound planet has a longer orbital period than most discovered to date. The researchers suggest that an easier-to-find Neptune-sized planet closer to a bright A-type star would be rapidly degassed by the harsh stellar radiation and reduced to an undetectable core.

While this theory has been proposed to explain Neptune’s so-called hot deserts around redder stars, it was unknown whether this extended to hotter stars — A-type stars are about 1.5 to 2 times hotter than the Sun — because of the lack of known planets around the sun. some of the galaxy’s brightest stars.

“It’s one of the smallest planets we know of around these really massive stars,” said UC Berkeley student Steven Giacalone. “In fact, this is the hottest star we know with a planet smaller than Jupiter. This planet is interesting primarily because these kinds of planets are very hard to find, and we probably won’t find many in the near future.” .”

Hot Neptune Desert

The discovery of what the researchers call a “warm Neptune” just outside the zone where the planet would have been degassed suggests that bright, A-type stars may have numerous invisible cores in the hot Neptune zone waiting to be discovered. by more sensitive techniques.

“We might expect an accumulation of remnants of Neptunian cores in short orbits” around such stars, the researchers concluded in their paper.

The discovery also contributes to our understanding of how planetary atmospheres evolve, said Courtney Dressing, assistant professor of astronomy at UC Berkeley.

“There’s a big question about how planets maintain their atmospheres over time,” Dressing said. “If we look at smaller planets, are we looking at the atmosphere it formed with when it originally formed from an accretion disk? Are we looking at an atmosphere that has degassed from the planet over time? If we are able to look at planets receiving different amounts of light from their star, especially different wavelengths of light, which the A stars allow us to do – it allows us to change the ratio between X-rays and ultraviolet light – then we can we’re trying to look at exactly how a planet maintains its atmosphere over time.”

Astronomers have found thousands of exoplanets (black dots) around stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, but few Neptune-sized planets have been discovered in short-period orbits around their stars. with radii 3-10 times that of Earth with orbital periods of less than 3 days). A newly found planet the size of Neptune (yellow star) suggests they may not survive long enough to detect. The planets on this map were discovered as they crossed or passed through their star, dimming the light. Current techniques are limited to finding planets in short, short-lived orbits, less than about 100 days. Credit: Image by Steven Giacalone, using data courtesy of NASA



Giacalone and Dressing reported their discovery in a paper accepted by The astrophysical journal letters and put online.

According to Dressing, it’s well known that highly irradiated Neptune-sized planets orbiting less massive, sun-like stars are rarer than expected. But whether this applies to planets orbiting A-type stars is not known, because those planets are difficult to detect.

And an A-type star is a different animal than smaller F, G, K, and M dwarfs. Nearby planets orbiting sun-like stars receive large amounts of both X-rays and ultraviolet radiation, but nearby planets orbiting A-type stars experience much more near-ultraviolet radiation than X-rays or extreme ultraviolet radiation.

“Determining whether Neptune’s hot desert also extends to A-type stars provides insight into the importance of near-ultraviolet radiation in controlling atmospheric escape,” she said. “This result is important for understanding the physics of atmospheric mass loss and investigating the formation and evolution of minor planets.”

The planet HD 56414 b was detected by NASA’s TESS mission as it passed its star HD 56414. Dressing, Giacalone and their colleagues confirmed that HD 56414 was an A-type star by obtaining spectra with the 1.5-meter telescope of the Small and Moderate Aperture Research Telescope System (SMARTS) Consortium at Cerro Tololo in Chile.

The planet has a radius of 3.7 times that of Earth and orbits the star every 29 days at a distance equal to about a quarter of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. The system is about 420 million years old, much younger than the 4.5 billion year age of our sun.

The researchers modeled the effect radiation from the star would have on the planet and concluded that, although the star is slowly melting away in its atmosphere, it would likely survive for a billion years — beyond the point at which the star is expected to disappear. burn out and collapse, causing a supernova.

Giacalone said Jupiter-sized planets are less prone to photoevaporation because their cores are massive enough to hold their hydrogen gas.

“There’s a balance between the planet’s central mass and how swollen the atmosphere is,” he said. “For planets the size of Jupiter or larger, the planet is massive enough to hold on to its swollen atmosphere by gravity. If you go to planets the size of Neptune, the atmosphere is still swollen, but the planet isn’t like that.” massive, so they can more easily lose their atmosphere.”

Giacalone and Dressing continue to search for more Neptune-sized exoplanets around A-type stars, hoping to find others in or near Neptune’s hot desert, to understand where these planets form in the accretion disk during star formation, whether they are inward or outward in time, and how their atmosphere evolves.

More information:

Steven Giacalone et al, HD 56414 b: A warm Neptune passing an A-type star, The astrophysical journal letters (2022). iopscience.iop.org/article/10. …847/2041-8213/ac80f4 Steven Giacalone et al, HD 56414 b: A warm Neptune passing an A-type star,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ac80f4

