The Brazilian family who hopes to count all of their country’s World Cup wins on one hand

A Brazilian family whose members have six summaries in their hands is cheering for their country to World Cup victory so they can count the number of trophies on one hand.

Nicknamed ‘Family Six’, some 15 members of the da Silva family have six digits on their hands and sometimes on their feet. They want Thiago Silva to lead the team to its sixth World Cup victory.

Brazil is the most successful national team in World Cup history, having won five times in Sweden in 1958, in Chile in 1962, in Mexico in 1970, in the United States in 1994, and in South Korea and Japan in 2002. .

The da Silvas expect this to become six in Qatar 2022.

The rare genetic variation, called polydactyly, has reportedly been in the da Silva family for four generations.

The Silva family surname is common in Portuguese countries and is the most popular surname in Portuguese-speaking Brazil, but footballer Thiago Silva and the family are not directly related.

The family, however, wants their country to win its sixth World Cup trophy and hopes they can count all six victories on one hand, something the rest of their compatriots won’t be able to do.

Yesterday that ambition came one step closer in Qatar with goals from Jose Vinicius Junior, Junior Neymar, Andrade Richarlison and Lima Lucas Paquetá.

South Korea’s Seung-Ho Paik scored in the 76th minute of play, but it wasn’t enough to counter the Brazilian steamroller.

No doubt the six-fingered family, who lives in Aguas Claras, in the Federal District, on the outskirts of Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, will have been gripping the edges of their seats with all their fingers.

‘Family Six’ is said to be confident that Brazil will prevail this time.

Six-fingered student María Morena joked: “For the next World Cup, you’ll have to find someone with seven fingers.”

The da Silva family first made headlines in 2014 during the World Cup in Brazil, and two of the family members traveled to Germany in 2015 to participate in a study on how their brains decided to give them a sixth finger, according to local media.

Silvia Santos da Silva, the granddaughter of one of the first family members to have six fingers, the late Francisco de Assis Carvalho da Silva, said: “They wanted to know about it so they could make better prosthetics.”

The study was published in the academic journal Nature and said that six-fingered hands are controlled by more muscles and nerves than five-fingered hands.

Francisco de Assis Carvalho da Silva, nicknamed ‘Seis’, was a lawyer and musician who became somewhat famous for his extra finger. He reportedly founded the Clube do Choro, a traditional music venue in the capital.

Josevaldo de Almeida Thome, 45, another six-fingered Brazilian soccer fan, is also looking forward to celebrating his country’s sixth World Cup victory with one hand.

Josevaldo de Almeida Thome said: ‘Whenever there is a cup I get anxious. The expectation is to be able to make the hexa sign using only one hand with the new title.

Silvia said that most of her family lives in the country’s capital, Brasília, adding that it all started with her maternal grandmother, who passed the trait on to subsequent generations.

She said: ‘When a baby is born, we immediately ask if it will have five or six fingers, because six is ​​right for us.

“People initially don’t ask as many questions because they think we’re ashamed of having six fingers. But, after they get to know us, they realize that this for us is more natural than anything else.’

Silvia, who said that her ‘Six Family’ was also known as ‘Hexa Family’ (‘hexa’ comes from the ancient Greek word ‘hex’, meaning ‘six’) said that about 10 members of her family watched the first Cup of the world. match against Serbia on November 24.

Silvia said: ‘We are very festive people. Not all the ‘six’ will come, since some are abroad. We are very festive people, my father was a musician, so I grew up in the midst of parties.

“We will have traditional Serbian meat and sarma, which is cabbage or vine leaves rolled up and cooked with some stuffing.”

It is not clear if they celebrated their victory against South Korea with kimchi.

