The brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is $250 off right now

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processor has been on the shelves for barely a month and is already getting its first big discount: Best Buy sells the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage for $1,249 with a $200 discount and another $50 off when you sign up for a free My Best Buy account.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the M1 model, except for the faster chip. It still has the same design with a Touch Bar and bigger bezels, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a very good laptop. We wouldn’t recommend it over the full-price M2 MacBook Air, but at this discount, it’s a fantastic option for anyone looking to upgrade from an older Intel laptop.

Best Buy is also discounting the 256GB model by $250 bringing the price to $1,099, but we recommend getting the one with 512GB storage due to the slower SSD speeds. To get the full discount, you need to sign up for a standard My Best Buy Accountwhich is free and well worth the $50 saving.